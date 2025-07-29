Now Open: Get a Taste of The Human Bean in Hurricane, WV

July 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // The Human Bean drive-thru is coming to town at 27 Valley Pointe in Hurricane (beside Wendy’s) beginning this Monday, July 28. Visitors will get a first taste of the drive-thru’s signature offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, clean caffeine-powered Bright® Energy, and good eats to-go.

Local owners Mike and Bettie Chapman, who own two other locations of the drive-thru coffee franchise in Huntington, West Virginia and Ashland, Kentucky, say the location in Hurricane will offer premium products and exceptional customer service — served with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“The bean on top is a little thank you for driving through, because The Human Bean believes in making even the smallest of exchanges memorable, kind, and sincere,” says Mike Chapman. “The company really operates as a family, and we’re happy to take care of our own ‘human beans’ here in Hurricane.”

The 26 year-old coffee franchise has found a recipe for success by mixing cheerful baristas with sustainably-sourced coffee and innovative beverage blends. The new Hurricane location, while independently-owned, will take part in company-wide givebacks including Coffee for a Cure day in October — The Human Bean’s biggest and longest-running giveback day of the year. Customers will be able to support these efforts simply by enjoying their favorite beverages and bites on special days.

Menu favorites include the company’s signature Snowy® Mocha, Java Chip Granita, and proprietary Bright Energy drink made with natural caffeine sourced from green coffee beans. Guests will also find seasonal and specialty drinks on the menu throughout the year, as well as countless ways to customize drinks to their liking.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean in Hurricane has to offer from 6am-9pm everyday, and can prepare for their visit by finding the drink menu and downloading the Rewards App online. Customers are also invited to join The Human Bean in Hurricane for their Grand Opening in a few weeks’ time, with details to be announced on Facebook and Instagram.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 270 locations open or under development in 24 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

###

Media Contact:

Kathryn Braet

541.608.0564

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.