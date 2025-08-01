Dunkin’® Crowns Gavin Casalegno ‘king of Summer’ With the Launch of New Golden Hour Dunkin’ Refresher

Actor Gavin Casalegno stars in Dunkin’s “King of Summer,” as the brand drops new drinks made to hit just right during peak summer

August 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // BOSTON — Dunkin’ is dropping peak summer vibes with a wave of bold new Dunkin’ Refreshers and delicious mixology designed to keep things cool during the hottest time of the year. Leading the drop is the Golden Hour Refresher, a tropical combination of Mango Pineapple and Strawberry Dragonfruit flavors mixed with sweet and tart lemonade. Alongside it is the new Blueberry Breeze Refresher, a crisp, blueberry flavored sip inspired by breezy coastal vibes.

Both drinks are available now, and it’s just the beginning. Customers can access even more flavor with new mixology builds featured in the Dunkin’ app, offering customizable combinations like the Blueberry Strawberry Sparkling Refresher and Guava Strawberry Black Tea Refresher. Guests can also use the Mix Your Own Refresher feature in the app to mix and match any two flavors with a choice of mixer to craft the perfect sip.

Meet the “King of Summer”

To celebrate the drink’s launch, actor Gavin Casalegno – already lighting up screens this season in one of summer’s most talked-about shows – returns to Dunkin’ in a playful new social video, “King of Summer.” After charming fans in the brand’s “Not Just a Snack” campaign, Casalegno now claims his crown, a playful nod to his effortlessly sunny energy and the golden glow of his order: the Golden Hour Refresher.

“There’s just something about a summer sunset that makes everything feel a little better, and Dunkin’s Golden Hour Refresher really captures that vibe,” said Casalegno. “It’s refreshing and kind of just lifts your mood. I’ve been a Dunkin’ fan for years, so teaming up again is such a fun way to celebrate summer.”

More Sips for More Summer

After a season of drops with pop culture it-girls and golden boys – from Pink Spritz ft. Paige DeSorbo to Sabrina’s Strawberry Daydream and now, Golden Hour ft. Gavin Casalegno – Dunkin’ is keeping the summer going with more ways to fuel the warmer days.

Through the Dunkin’ app, guests can explore the latest mixology builds, like Blueberry Strawberry Sparkling Dunkin’ Refresher and Guava Strawberry Black Tea Dunkin’ Refresher – or craft their perfect sip with the Mix Your Own Refresher option.

With customizable bases (green tea, black tea, lemonade, sparkling water, water or oatmilk), along with flavor combos and sweetness levels, guests can create a drink that’s as bold, bubbly, creamy or tart as they like. Plus, Dunkin’ Rewards members can enjoy all medium Refreshers for $3 through August 19*.

Because at Dunkin’ summer is far from over – and neither is its Refresher era.

To stay up to date on Dunkin’s full summer menu lineup, visit DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*Valid through 8/19. Dunkin' Rewards members only. Additional charges, terms and exclusions may apply. Participation may vary.

About Dunkin’

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 14,000 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.

