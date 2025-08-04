The Human Bean Turns Drink Purchases into Community Meals on August 8

August 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // The Human Bean is hosting its 12th Annual Food Drive at locations across the U.S. on Friday, August 8. On this special day, one dollar for every drink sold will be donated to local food pantries and programs.

While many food distribution centers receive donations during the holidays, hunger doesn’t know a season. So each year, The Human Bean opts to host a giveback event during the summer months when pantry stocks are generally low and the need is greater.

“Lots of food drives happen over the holidays, but shelves can use additional stocking in the summertime when the need for individuals and families is high,” says Janie Page, chief marketing officer of The Human Bean. “We’re honored to hold this event each August with our customers and franchise partners to help feed local communities.”

On average, one dollar provides three meals for those in need. Last year, The Human Bean locations were able to collectively fund the equivalent of 202,998 meals. Each participating drive-thru chooses a local food bank to support.

“The Human Bean is such an amazing partner in the Laramie community,” shares Sarah Kirkland, Former Deputy Director of Laramie Soup Kitchen in Wyoming. “The funds from this event can provide up to 7,500 meals worth of food costs."

Customers are invited to visit any of The Human Bean locations nationwide on Friday, August 8 to be a part of the fight against hunger. More information about the Annual Food Drive and a drive-thru locator are available at thehumanbean.com.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 23 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

SOURCE The Human Bean

###

Media Contact:

Kathryn Braet

541.608.0564

[email protected]

