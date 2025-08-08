Thryv Announces Flagship Small Business Conference: Grow 2025
Conference to feature Barbara Corcoran, David Heath and marketing industry experts
August 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // Dallas, TX, August 7, 2025 – Small business owners and entrepreneurs, mark your calendars! Grow 2025, the premier conference for small business growth, is now open for registration. Attendees will get a three-step framework to become the go-to business in their market, convert more leads into sales and maximize their growth. Presented by Thryv (NASDAQ: THRY), the leading small business marketing and sales platform, the conference will take place October 16-17 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Headlined by Barbara Corcoran, entrepreneur and Shark Tank star, and David Heath, co-founder & executive chairman of Bombas, Grow 2025 brings together small business owners, marketers, and Thryv® and Keap® users for two days of inspiration, practical insights, hands-on training and proven strategies to drive growth.
“Grow 2025 is more than a conference. It’s a catalyst for small business success,” said Tami Cannizzaro, Chief Marketing Officer at Thryv. “We’re bringing together the brightest minds and most practical tools to help business owners thrive in today’s fast-changing business landscape.”
What to Expect at Grow 2025
The conference will feature tactical sessions focused on top marketing and AI trends, growth challenges, hands-on training to unlock the full potential of marketing tools and meaningful connections with fellow business owners.
Two dynamic tracks
- Innovate & Grow – Strategic sessions on brand building, digital marketing, and AI-powered growth. This track is perfect for business owners looking to level up, with proven tactics and easy-to-apply frameworks that drive revenue, amplify brands, and set a business apart from the competition.
- Tech in Action – Hands-on software training for Thryv and Keap software users & power players. This track is packed with practical how-tos, expert walkthroughs, and insider tips to help users get the most out of their tools.
Featured speakers
- Barbara Corcoran, entrepreneur and star of Shark Tank
- David Heath, co-founder & executive chairman, Bombas
- Lisa Landsman, Head of SMB Success, Google
- Jay Schwedelson, email and digital marketing leader
- Sharon Lee Thony, AI strategist, Verizon Business
Key Takeaways
- Proven marketing tactics
- AI-driven business strategies
- Exclusive product announcements
- High-impact networking with small business peers and industry thought leaders
Event Details
- Dates: October 16-17, 2025
- Location: Westin Kierland Hotel, 6902 E Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- Registration: https://thryv.com/grow-2025
Select sponsorship opportunities are available for brands seeking maximum visibility and valuable engagement with small businesses. For information contact Thryv at [email protected].
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is the provider of the leading sales and marketing platform designed to help small businesses attract new and repeat customers. Thryv software offers SMBs everything they need to manage day-to-day operations and grow efficiently. The platform’s AI-supported marketing and business automations help business owners save time, compete, and win. More than 100K businesses globally use Thryv software to connect with customers and run and grow their business. For more information, visit www.thryv.com.
SOURCE Thryv
###
Media Contact:
Julie Murphy
617.967.5426
[email protected]
