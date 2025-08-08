We Dunkin’® Did It: Kahlúa® and Dunkin’ Stir Up First-ever Dunkin’ Cream Liqueur

New Kahlúa Dunkin’ Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur available now in retailers nationwide

August 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK, NY – Kahlúa, the No. 1 coffee liqueur1, is teaming up with Dunkin’, America’s largest coffee and donuts brand, to introduce Kahlúa Dunkin’ Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur. This is the latest addition to Kahlúa’s permanent line of thoughtfully crafted liqueurs, marking Kahlúa’s largest investment in the cream liqueur category and Dunkin’s very first foray into cream liqueur.

“Kahlúa is famous for great-tasting Espresso Martinis and now we’re stirring up everyday occasions with Dunkin’ for something special,” said Caroline Begley, Vice President of Marketing, Kahlúa. “We’re proud to partner with this iconic coffee brand and continue the partnership in exciting ways.”

Featuring one of Dunkin’s bestselling flavor swirls, Kahlúa Dunkin' Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur offers a luscious pour with caramel notes like toffee, vanilla and dulce de leche, blended with hints of coffee and chocolate. The finish is smooth and creamy with a sweet ending that combines Dunkin’s Caramel Swirl with Kahlúa’s rum and 100% Arabica coffee from Veracruz, Mexico. Recognized by the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) with a Gold award2 for taste, this latest innovation delivers real coffee, real cream and real Dunkin’ Caramel Swirl flavor in one ready-to-pour simple serve.

“This collaboration blends premium indulgence with everyday coffee culture,” said Brian Gilbert, Vice President Retail Business Development, Dunkin’. “Kahlúa Dunkin’ Caramel Swirl is a bold step in the cream liqueur category for both brands and a delicious new treat for coffee and cocktail enthusiasts alike.”

To craft a creamy, dreamy drink at home, simply serve Kahlúa Dunkin’ Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur neat, chilled or over ice and try it paired with a Dunkin’ MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treat garnish.

Kahlúa Dunkin’ Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur is available in retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit Kahlua.com and follow @Kahlua.

About KAHLÚA

Originating from Mexico in 1936 and made with 100 percent Arabica coffee beans, Kahlúa remains the world's leading coffee liqueur. Its global popularity was inspired by the famous Kahlúa Ladies, the game-changing women-only management team that began to spread the word of this rich-tasting drink to the US and beyond in the 1960s. Every bean of coffee used to make Kahlúa is grown in shade plantations of four remote farming communities in the Mexican coastal region of Veracruz and handpicked. It's a relationship the brand has nurtured and continues to do so. We work closely with farmers to help them adopt more sustainable farming methods and improve their living conditions. Today, the 300 tons of premium-grade green coffee used every year for Kahlúa is sourced following our partner Fondo Para la Paz's three-pronged approach to sustainable development.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

About DUNKIN’

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 14,000 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.

