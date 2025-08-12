HomeWell Franchising Sets Mid-Year Milestones with More Growth Ahead

National partnerships, record signings and expansions position the brand for its strongest year yet

August 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // Burkburnett, TX — HomeWell Franchising Inc., the franchisor of national in-home care provider HomeWell Care Services, is celebrating what is already proving to be a landmark year of growth and expansion as it crosses the halfway point of 2025. With franchise signings on pace with last year’s record-setting total, a substantial increase in agency openings, and major national partnerships formed, HomeWell continues to deepen its national footprint and its reputation as a trusted leader in non-medical home care.

“2025 is shaping up to be one of the most defining years in our history,” said Crystal Franz, CEO of HomeWell Franchising. “We’re seeing growth on every front—more owners joining our network, more agencies opening their doors, and more families gaining access to the care they need. Behind these numbers are dedicated franchise owners and team members who are turning our mission into reality every day. Together, we’re building a brand that not only meets the rising demand for in-home care but sets a new standard for what that care can be.”

Q1 and Q2 Franchise Growth Highlights (YTD):

20 new franchise owners signed, matching 2024’s record-breaking pace

17 new locations opened—a 21% increase from Q1 & Q2 2024

4 expansions resulting in 13 total units (territories) awarded—more than triple the mid-year expansion total in 2024

$78.6 million in system revenue through Q1 and Q2 alone—an increase of over 20% year-over-year

“We are seeing strong financial growth through the first half of 2025, reflecting continued momentum across the network,” said Casey McCleskey, CFO of HomeWell Franchising. “Based on current trends, we anticipate 2025 system revenue to approach $180 million, far exceeding last year’s record. And we’re already seeing that trajectory continue into the second half of the year.”

In July alone, HomeWell signed 8 new franchise agreements, resulting in 9 additional territories—the highest number ever awarded in a single month for the brand. The same month also saw the opening of 5 new agencies, bringing the year-to-date total to 22, with several more slated to open in August. With a strong pipeline of new agencies in place and several more openings slated in August and throughout the rest of 2025, Q3 and Q4 are on track to potentially surpass the signing totals from the first half of the year and easily surpass 30 new agency openings by year’s end.

“We’re seeing unprecedented interest in our franchise opportunity,” said Mike Condon, Vice President of Franchise Development. “The fact that we set a new monthly record in July—and still have a robust pipeline of prospective owners—speaks to the strength of our brand, the demand for the meaningful business opportunity we provide, and the trust people place in us as a franchisor. We’re building momentum that will carry us into what may be our strongest year yet.”

Expanding Value Through Strategic Partnerships and Resources

HomeWell’s growing scale is opening doors to impactful national partnerships that enhance care quality and expand services. In addition to its recent partnership with Sensi.AI—a virtual care monitoring platform that provides 24/7, audio-based wellness assessment and proactive risk detection—HomeWell is collaborating with new national partner PocketRN to enable its franchisees to expand their dementia support services for families.

HomeWell is also participating in the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s® as a Company Team this year, rallying its national network in support of a cause that impacts many of the families it serves.

“Our partnerships reflect a future-focused approach to care delivery,” said Michelle Cone, HomeWell Franchising’s Senior Vice President of Industry Engagement. “They provide our agencies with more tools to serve clients and reinforce our role in the broader care continuum. Collaborating with organizations like Sensi.AI, PocketRN, and the Alzheimer’s Association elevates both our impact and our identity as a modern home care brand.”

About HomeWell Franchising:

HomeWell Care Services®, franchised by HomeWell Franchising Inc., provides personal care, companionship, and homemaker services for seniors and other homebound individuals so they can remain safely in the comfort of wherever they call home. HomeWell is committed to helping people live life more fully and offers special programs for fall prevention, post-medical care, and life enrichment.

HomeWell Franchising Inc. is a premier franchisor with over 90 agencies representing more than 200 territories across the United States. The company has a strong pipeline of new agencies set to open. Along with being consecutively ranked among the nation’s top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, HomeWell has been recognized as a Franchise Business Review Top 100 low-investment franchise and an Inc. 5000 company. For more information on HomeWell, visit our website at Homewellcares.com.

