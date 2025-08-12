KFC® Answers the Call of Passionate Fans - Potato Wedges and Hot & Spicy Wings Make a Nationwide Comeback

After relentless fan demand, KFC gives the people what they want

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 11, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- People called, and the Colonel is answering. KFC's beloved Potato Wedges and top-rated Hot & Spicy Wings are officially back by obsessive demand beginning Aug. 18 at KFCs nationwide.

For years, KFC has heard from fans clamoring for a chance to try their famous Potato Wedges again, through thousands of social media comments and petition signatures. When KFC fired up a surprise drop of wedges in the Tampa, Fla. market, local fans were elated, leading to an early sellout in some restaurants. KFC first introduced Potato Wedges in the mid-1990s as a menu staple, earning cult status in the late 1990s and early 2000s, before a hotly debated discontinuation in 2020.

Joining Potato Wedges in their long-awaited return are KFC's legendary Hot & Spicy Wings. The wings pair a spicy marinade with double hand-breading in KFC's signature Extra Crispy™ flour, offering just the right amount of kick in every satisfying crunch and pairing perfectly with the crispy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside wedges. While wedges make a comeback after five years, wings make their triumphant return after nearly two years—both are available while supplies last, so get them while they're hot and crispy.

"Wedge-lovers, we heard you—and we agree it's been five long years without wedges. But the wait is over," said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President, KFC U.S. "This isn't just a nostalgic nod. It's an example of how we're turning feedback into action as we chart our Kentucky Fried Comeback, a bold, brand-wide rally to give people more reasons to fall in love with us all over again."

Customers can enjoy wedges on their own, substitute any side for wedges or try them in the new six-piece wings and wedges combo that comes with a medium drink*. Fry fans, don't fret—Secret Recipe Fries will still be available on KFC menus, for those who are "team fry."

As back-to-school routines kick in and football season heats up, KFC is serving up crave-worthy deals that bring big flavor without the big spend. Because no one does legendary taste for a legendary price like the Colonel. Whether it's fueling up the family or feeding a game-day crew, KFC's got you covered with meal deals to match the moment—and make the season finger lickin' good:

$3.99 KFC Chicken Sandwich **: An Extra Crispy™ chicken breast filet on a toasted brioche bun, topped with pickles and the Colonel's real mayo or spicy mayo (deal available starting Aug. 18).

**: An Extra Crispy™ chicken breast filet on a toasted brioche bun, topped with pickles and the Colonel's real mayo or spicy mayo (deal available starting Aug. 18). $20 Wings & Wedges Fan Favorites Box ***: Weeknight dinners just got easier—10 Hot & Spicy Wings, 12 KFC Chicken Nuggets, Potato Wedges, four biscuits and four dipping sauces, offering something for everyone in the family (deal available starting Aug. 18).

***: Weeknight dinners just got easier—10 Hot & Spicy Wings, 12 KFC Chicken Nuggets, Potato Wedges, four biscuits and four dipping sauces, offering something for everyone in the family (deal available starting Aug. 18). 20 Wings for $20 ****: Your game day group meal unlocked—starting Sept. 4 enjoy 20 Hot & Spicy Wings and four dipping sauces of your choice for just $20 (a KFC digital exclusive offer).

****: Your game day group meal unlocked—starting Sept. 4 enjoy 20 Hot & Spicy Wings and four dipping sauces of your choice for just $20 (a KFC digital exclusive offer). $10 Tuesdays*****: KFC's popular deal continues—your choice of eight pieces of classic fried chicken or eight Original Recipe® Tenders for just $10 on Tuesday.

Download the KFC app and sign up for KFC Rewards****** to stay up to date on all offers and start to earn points on KFC orders to unlock free fried chicken—and don't sleep on your chance to get wings and wedges at KFC, available at KFCs nationwide while supplies last.

As KFC continues its comeback era and fights back to icon status, it asks its fans to continue to share thoughts and feedback on what they'd like to see from the brand moving forward (wedges, heard!).

*Prices and participation may vary, while supplies last. No substitutions.

**Prices and participation may vary, while supplies last. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra.

***Prices and participation may vary, whiles supplies last. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra. No substitutions. Offer includes 10 hot & spicy wings, 12 nuggets, 4 sauces, 4 biscuits and 2 ind. wedges.

****Only available on KFC.com or in the app for participating stores through the KFC Rewards account (before taxes, tips & fees). Offer must be redeemed prior to checkout. Customers responsible for all taxes, tips and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers. No cash value. Non-transferrable. Limit 1 per transaction.

*****Prices and participation may vary. Offer only available on 8 pc dark meat buckets OR 8pc tenders with 4 sauces purchased on Tuesdays. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra.

******KFC Rewards program only available with online orders at participating KFC restaurants within the 50 U.S. states. Account creation required.

