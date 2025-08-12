Rock N’ Roll Sushi Signs Area Development Agreement to Return to Dallas-Fort Worth

Franchisees plan three locations, eye Waxahachie and the surrounding cities

August 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS — Rock N Roll Sushi is set to make its long-awaited return to North Texas.

The brand announced today that franchisees Brian Paul and Anthony Krall have signed a three-unit area development agreement to bring Rock N’ Roll Sushi back to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The first location is slated to open as early as this winter.

Lifelong friends from Washington State, Paul and Krall now call Waxahachie home. They bring a combined background in sales and restaurant operations and plan to serve as the face of the brand in the region. Their initial site search includes Midlothian, Mansfield, Waco and Waxahachie.

“Reintroducing this American-Japanese fusion brand to the DFW Metroplex is pretty much necessary at this point,” said Paul. “Rock N’ Roll Sushi was just getting started in North Texas when the pandemic hit. Since then, fans have been clamoring for someone to bring it back. Well, we accept the challenge and we plan for these new spots to make our guests feel like they’re the ones being inducted into the hall of fame

Krall added, “The brand’s energy, the food, the culture — it all hits just right. We’re in this for the long haul, and to put it simply, it’s gonna rock.”

This agreement supports Rock N’ Roll Sushi’s broader growth strategy of expanding into high-visibility, high-potential markets. The brand’s ability to attract experienced operators like Paul and Krall continues to build momentum and reinforce its position as a rising leader in franchised dining.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brian and Anthony to the Rock N’ Roll Sushi family,” said Chris Kramolis, chief development officer. “Their passion and local connections make them ideal partners to lead our return to DFW.”

Having experienced an explosion in popularity over the last few years, Rock N’ Roll Sushi continues to grow across the U.S. with locations open or in development in more than a dozen states.

Rock N’ Roll Sushi was founded on the idea of combining American-style sushi with rock culture and a laid-back atmosphere where diners are encouraged to rock out with their chopsticks out. From the décor to the music and menu names, every detail is crafted to deliver a one-of-a-kind dining experience with deliciously twisted food made fresh for everyone.

Boasting flavors that are big, bold and loud — the American-style sushi restaurant is a place where fans can experience the rock and the rolls they love with the ones they love. Everything about this unique brand, from its soundtrack to its soul, is pure rock ‘n’ roll — raw, inspired, amplified.

To learn more about Rock N’ Roll Sushi, visit rocknrollsushi.com.

About Rock N’ Roll Sushi

Founded in 2010 by husband-and-wife duo Lance and Gerri Mach Hallmark in Mobile, Alabama, Rock N’ Roll Sushi is the original American-style sushi restaurant founded on great food, true love and rock n’ roll music. It’s the only themed restaurant in the world where local and loyal fans can experience the rock they love and the rolls they love with the ones they love. The menu is broken down by Opening Acts, Classics, Green Room, Headliners (with Raw Tracks), Back Stage Hibachi, Kids Rock and After Party, with Rock N’ Roll Sushi’s greatest hits – like Crispy Wontons, Punk Rock Roll, VIP Roll and Hibachi – stealing the show. From humble beginnings in a modest 1,000-square-foot space tucked inside the Mobile Mall, Rock N’ Roll Sushi has rapidly expanded to encompass more than 75 locations across the southeastern U.S. in just a decade. For more information about Rock N’ Roll Sushi, visit rocknrollsushi.com or follow the brand on Facebook or Instagram.

