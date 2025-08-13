Bojangles Brings a Flavorful Return to the Big Apple with Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement

Chicken and Breakfast Concept Signs Deal with Seasoned Entrepreneur to Bring Bojangles to New York City, Plus More Growth in the New York Metro Area

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Bojangles, the Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable breakfast and Southern-style chicken, biscuits and tea, has announced the signing of a 20-unit agreement that will bring the concept back to New York City. After a brief chapter in the city during the 1980s, this agreement marks the beginning of a new era for Bojangles in the city that never sleeps.

The agreement, spearheaded by experienced restaurant owner and operator Habib Hashimi and Hashimi Holding Corporation, is expected to bring Bojangles to New York City over the next 10 years, with the first location planned for this winter in Brooklyn. Construction is underway in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood. Hashimi’s extensive background in leading restaurant development and operations of several concepts makes him a natural fit to lead the brand’s emergence into the New York market. As Bojangles enters New York City, the real estate opportunity, from high foot traffic to dense urban neighborhoods, is ideal for introducing the brand’s Southern flavors to an entirely new audience.

“Bojangles has always stood out to me – from its delicious chicken, biscuits and breakfast to its incredible franchisee support system,” said Hashimi. “I couldn’t be more proud to lead Bojangles’ growth in New York City. Our team has extensive experience running quick-service concepts across New York and Connecticut, and I’m confident residents will fall in love with the Southern flavors, hospitality and convenience Bojangles has to offer.”

Hashimi takes a hands-on approach to franchise management, drawing on his expertise in building and sustaining successful businesses. His leadership positions Bojangles well to bring its signature Southern charm to the heart of New York.

As part of Bojangles’ broader expansion across the New York metropolitan area, the company also recently signed an agreement with a franchisee to develop 35 additional locations throughout New Jersey. This strategic move underscores Bojangles’ larger mission to grow in key metropolitan markets.

"It’s a monumental moment, now that we’re entering the New York Metropolitan area again,” said Jose Armario, CEO of Bojangles. “The East Coast is craving the authentic, Southern charm that Bojangles delivers, and we’re excited to introduce locals to something new. The franchise groups behind this expansion are the exact partners we want to grow with – they bring the industry know-how, operational experience and leadership needed to grow Bojangles in a bustling market like New York. Supporting and leading our franchisees to success is fundamental to our mission as a brand, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what this next chapter holds.”

As Bojangles plans to bring more than 50 new locations to the New York City and New Jersey areas, franchising opportunities remain available in prime territories throughout New York state, offering entrepreneurs the chance to capitalize on Bojangles’ proven business model and bring Southern flavor to new communities.

For over 45 years, Bojangles has been a staple in the Southeast, offering iconic menu items such as hand-breaded fried chicken, fresh-baked buttermilk biscuits and mouthwatering breakfast served all day. As Bojangles accelerates its expansion, the brand is focused on partnering with seasoned franchise owners and restaurant operators to grow its footprint in new and emerging markets. Individuals interested in franchising with Bojangles should possess strong financial capacity, relevant business or restaurant experience, a sophisticated professional background, and the ability to open at least three locations in their market.

To learn more about Bojangles, visit bojangles.com. For more information about Bojangles franchising, visit www.bojanglesfranchising.com.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bojangles® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. Currently, Bojangles has more than 800 systemwide restaurants in 21 states. Over the past several years, the brand has garnered noteworthy industry recognition including being named No. 4 in the chicken category by Entrepreneur Magazine, ranking #43 in Technomic’s Top 500 Chains, and #32 in QSR’s Top 50 Fast Food Chains. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

