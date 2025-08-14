Rock N' Roll Sushi Invites Fans to Dine Out Loud with Lobsterpalooza

Popular American-style sushi fusion brand launches bold new limited-time roll packed with lobster and flavor

August 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // MOBILE, Ala. — Rock N’ Roll Sushi is turning up the flavor to 11 with Lobersterpalooza—its newest limited-time Atlantic Lobster Roll and a showcase of the fan favorite Rocked Lobster Roll, available at participating locations from August 18 through November 9.

The brand's latest offer invites fans to experience lobster the Rock N' Roll Sushi way with two high-impact dishes:

Atlantic Lobster Roll – $17.99 Tempura-fried kanikama stick and shredded crab inside Topped with spicy lobster claw salad and fresh jalapeños Served with a lemon wedge for extra bite

Rocked Lobster Roll (pricing varies by location) Lobster and cucumber inside Topped with layered avocado, sriracha, tobiko, crunchy flakes, sesame seeds and house-made ginger sauce



"We created Lobsterpalooza to give guests a bold, new way to enjoy the Sushi Amplified Experience," said Josh Patrick, vice president of procurement and culinary. "With the 2025 Atlantic Lobster season upon us, we knew it was the perfect time to launch this fun activation that not only gives our fans the flavor they crave, but it ensures the freshest lobster from a sustainable source."

Lobsterpalooza is available at most Rock N' Roll Sushi locations nationwide. (Please check with your local store for availability). Both rolls reflect the brand’s rebellious spirit and continued drive to offer craveable flavor combinations that go beyond the expected.

At Rock N’ Roll Sushi, fans enjoy deliciously twisted food made fresh for everyone. Boasting concepts and flavors that are big, bold and loud. Rock N’ Roll Sushi is a place where guests can experience the rock and roll they love with the ones they love. Everything about the American-style sushi restaurant, from its soundtrack to its soul, is pure rock ‘n’ roll — raw, inspired, amplified.

To learn more about Rock N’ Roll Sushi, visit rocknrollsushi.com.

About Rock N’ Roll Sushi

Founded in 2010 in Mobile, Alabama, Rock N’ Roll Sushi is the original American-style sushi restaurant founded on great food, true love and rock n’ roll music. It’s the only themed restaurant in the world where local and loyal fans can experience the rock they love and the rolls they love with the ones they love. The menu is broken down by Opening Acts, Classics, Green Room, Headliners (with Raw Tracks), Back Stage Hibachi, Kids Rock and After Party, with Rock N’ Roll Sushi’s greatest hits – like Crispy Wontons, Punk Rock Roll, VIP Roll and Hibachi – stealing the show. From humble beginnings in a modest 1,000-square-foot space tucked inside the Mobile Mall, Rock N’ Roll Sushi has rapidly expanded to encompass more than 70 locations across the southeastern U.S. in just a decade. For more information about Rock N’ Roll Sushi, visit rocknrollsushi.com or follow the brand on Facebook or Instagram.

