BoeFly Powers Playa Bowls Expansion in Blacksburg, Virginia, with Smart Financing Support

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK – BoeFly, the leading financial technology company specializing in franchise funding solutions, continues to play a key role in the franchise growth of Playa Bowls, the nation’s leading superfruit bowl shop. Through its partnership, BoeFly has streamlined the Playa Bowls vetting and financing processes to empower new franchise owners by connecting them with the right lending partners.

“We’re pleased to join the Playa Bowls family as franchise owners,” said Christine Wathen. “BoeFly provided exceptional assistance in obtaining a competitive SBA loan, and most importantly, in connecting us with the appropriate lender who guided us throughout the entire process. We highly endorse BoeFly services.”

Best known for vibrant, surf-inspired superfruit bowls, smoothies, cold brew, and juices—all made with fresh, wholesome ingredients—Playa Bowls has grown from its humble beginnings on the Jersey Shore to more than 300 shops in 27 states, with plans to continue to expand its U.S. and global footprint.

“BoeFly has been an indispensable partner in Playa Bowls’ franchise growth,” said Playa Bowls Chief Development Officer Jayson Tipp. “Their diligence and financing support services have consistently helped our franchise owners secure the capital they need while giving us confidence that we’re bringing on well-qualified operators. Their team is responsive, knowledgeable and aligned with our values – a true extension of our development efforts.”

“We’re proud to support Playa Bowls and its franchisees as they continue to grow nationwide,” said BoeFly President and CEO Mike Rozman. “Our mission is to make franchise ownership more accessible by streamlining financing and ensuring that both brands and operators can move forward with confidence.”

For more information on BoeFly or to learn more about how the company’s extensive suite of services can support your business, visit www.BoeFly.com.

About BoeFly

Founded in 2009, BoeFly is a leading financial technology company that continues to deliver innovative online tools and solutions to accelerate business forward. Led by a team of franchising and finance industry experts, BoeFly specializes in identifying gaps in the marketplace and creating customized solutions to meet changing needs. The company has developed a proprietary Franchise Sales and Finance System to meet the core needs of franchise brands and small businesses throughout the entire process, from vetting franchise candidates to matching them with lenders who can move fast.

Through its data-driven system and robust online marketplace, BoeFly is able to connect borrowers to a wide array of banks and specialty finance companies, which has accommodated over $7 billion in transactions and supported more than 600 unique franchise brands. BoeFly’s pioneering technology and products have allowed the company to offer flexible options and serve businesses at all stages of development, from established brands with thousands of locations to emerging franchisors and startups. For more information, visit www.boefly.com.

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey’s original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation’s leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 300 shops nationwide that operate in 27 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including No. 7 on the 2025 Franchise Times Fast & Serious List, Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com/.

SOURCE BoeFly

###

