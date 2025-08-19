Checkers & Rally’s Welcomes New Restaurant Ownership of Three Locations

Local Restaurant Franchisees Invest in America’s Favorite Double Drive-Through in South Florida

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // MIAMI – Checkers & Rally’s, the nation’s leading double drive-thru quick-service restaurant, has announced the transfer of ownership of three stores in the South Florida area to seasoned restaurant franchisees, Dannie and Genese Augustin. The three restaurants will all be in the Miami metro area, Coral Springs, at 9935 W Sample Rd, Plantation at 1149 S State Rd, and Wilton Manors, at 590 E Oakland Park Blvd. The newly acquired restaurants are set to undergo remodeling to feature the brand’s modernized look, reintroducing the community to the iconic burger brand.

Dannie and Genese are a wife-and-wife duo who have worked in the franchising industry for more than seven years. They have fueled a thriving and diverse portfolio and are currently proud owners of multiple successful concepts, including Nothing Bundt Cakes, Tropical Smoothie Café, and soon-to-open Ben & Jerry’s locations. Driven by a desire to create a legacy for their two children, Dannie and Genese saw Checkers & Rally’s as a perfect addition to their portfolio, offering great food at a great price and fostering connections throughout Florida communities.

“Acquiring these three restaurants was an easy decision for us, and we’re excited to invest in today’s modernized Checkers & Rally’s brand,” said Genese. “Our goal is to enhance the overall guest experience by improving the drive-thru, food quality, delivery service, and employee interactions, so every visit is as convenient and enjoyable as possible. We look forward to growing with Checkers & Rally’s and bringing even more opportunities to enjoy craveable food to these neighborhoods.”

With these operational updates, guests in the Miami metro area can expect a more engaging and seamless restaurant experience. The remodels will introduce cutting-edge technology to improve the speed and efficiency of service, while maintaining the bold flavors and value that Checkers & Rally’s is known for.

“The Checkers & Rally’s team is looking forward to bringing Dannie and Genese on board, as they bring a wealth of industry expertise and a dedication to operational excellence,” said Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants. “We’re proud to see their vision come to life and are confident in their ability to strengthen Checkers & Rally’s presence in South Florida.”

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers & Rally’s primarily operate through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support, and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers and Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in South and Central Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Las Vegas, Florida, and South Carolina.

About Checkers & Rally’s

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With over 700 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including Franchise Times Top 500, Entrepreneur Top 500, Franchise Business Review’s “Satisfaction Award,” “Top Food Franchise” in 2023, and “Most Profitable Franchise” in 2022. The brand also earned recognition for its best-in-class training and education programs, winning four prestigious Brand Hall Group awards in 2024.

To learn more about Checkers & Rally’s franchise opportunities, visit checkersfranchising.com. For more information about Checkers & Rally’s, visit checkers.com.

SOURCE Checkers & Rally’s

###

Media Contact:

Ryan Gorton

[email protected]

