HomeWell Franchising Earns Its Spot on Inc. 5000 for 5th Straight Year with 113% Three-Year Growth

HomeWell joins an elite 3.6% of honorees to achieve five consecutive listings

August 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // Burkburnett, Texas — HomeWell Franchising, Inc., the parent company of HomeWell Care Services and a leader in non-medical home care, has secured its place once again on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies — an achievement HomeWell first achieved in 2021. Ranked No. 3,460 for 2025 — up more than 150 spots from 2024 — HomeWell continues to achieve triple-digit growth rates more than two decades after it began franchising in 2003. Only 3.6% of companies in the list’s history have earned a spot five years in a row.

“The Inc. 5000 often showcases early-stage businesses in rapid expansion mode, so to be recognized year after year, more than 20 years into our franchising journey and now more than 100 operating agencies nationwide, is particularly meaningful,” said Crystal Franz, CEO of HomeWell Franchising. “Joining just 3.6% of all-time honorees to appear five consecutive times — all while sustaining over 100% three-year growth and even increasing our ranking each time — is quite a feat. It’s an extraordinary testament to our franchise owners, our corporate team, and the strength of our model.”

The Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private businesses in America, is a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm — they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

It's HomeWell’s spirit, drive, and resilience that have led the company to outpace its performance year after year. In 2024, the company accomplished its long-term goal of reaching 100 franchise owners nationwide and exceeding $100 million in annual system-wide revenue — a 30.8% increase from 2023. Then, in just the first half of 2025, HomeWell welcomed 20 new franchise owners and opened 17 new locations, outpacing Q1 and Q2 of 2024. The franchise is currently on track to see its strongest year yet, with an anticipated $180 million in system revenue by year’s end.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About HomeWell Franchising:

HomeWell Care Services®, franchised by HomeWell Franchising Inc., provides personal care, companionship, and homemaker services for seniors and other homebound individuals so they can remain safely in the comfort of wherever they call home. HomeWell is committed to helping people live life more fully and offers special programs for fall prevention, post-medical care, and life enrichment.

HomeWell Franchising Inc. is a premier franchisor with over 90 agencies representing more than 200 territories across the United States. The company has a strong pipeline of new agencies set to open. HomeWell has been recognized as a Franchise Business Review Top 100 low-investment franchise, an Inc. 5000 company, and consecutively ranked among the nation’s top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®. For more information on HomeWell or to explore franchise opportunities, visit HomeWell Care Services or HomeWell Care Services Franchising.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

