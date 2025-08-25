FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Rallies Clinics Nationwide to “Fight the Fall” This September

In Collaboration with the Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA), FYZICAL Celebrates National Balance Awareness Week

August 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // SARASOTA, Fla. – This fall, FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, a leading national physical therapy brand, is calling on communities nationwide to combat falls among older adults in recognition of National Falls Prevention Awareness Month and National Balance Awareness Week starting on September 14 through September 20. With 1 in 4 older Americans reporting a fall annually, FYZICAL is collaborating with the Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA) to raise awareness, provide fall risk screenings, and engage local communities in proactive balance care through its annual “Fight the Fall” campaign.

Throughout the month of September, participating FYZICAL clinics will offer fall risk screenings to their communities, encouraging individuals of all ages to better understand balance and vestibular disorders. As part of National Balance Awareness Week, participating clinics will host community events that include an interactive one-legged ‘Flamingo’ challenge, a ‘Why I Stand’ wall, and other educational experiences. Each clinic will have the opportunity to work directly with VeDA, hosting local fundraising efforts throughout the campaign, helping to support national research, advocacy, and education around vestibular disorders.

"Falls can be truly devastating — they rob individuals of their confidence, their independence, and far too often, their quality of life. At FYZICAL, preventing these tragedies isn’t just something we talk about once a year; it’s woven into our DNA. Fight the Fall is our chance to come together as a nationwide team and shine a spotlight on the life-changing work we do every day,” said Rick Douglass, PT, DPT, and Chief Clinical Officer at FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers.

Jeff Igoe, a Marine Corps veteran and patient at FYZICAL Twin City Bangor, spent over a decade battling debilitating vertigo and balance issues following a traumatic car accident. After trying numerous rehabilitation centers with little to no progress, he discovered FYZICAL, where he was finally able to experience meaningful recovery and regain his independence.

“Within the first four to six weeks of treatment, I started to notice improvements in my vertigo. Progress was slow at first, but after a couple of months, I experienced a breakthrough that kept me coming back. My physical therapist gave me confidence, hope, and answers after 12 years of suffering,” shared Jeff. “Going through this program made me realize that anyone dealing with vertigo or dizziness needs this kind of therapy. FYZICAL gave me my life back. I’m not only forever grateful, I am truly enjoying life again.”

“As physical therapists, there’s no greater purpose than helping people stay safely on their feet and live life without fear. That’s why this campaign is so close to my heart,” added Rick Douglass. “It’s more than an initiative — it’s our mission in action, and together, we’re making a profound difference in countless lives."

To learn more about FYZICAL’s Fight the Fall initiative and collaboration with VeDA, or to schedule a Fall Risk Screening at a participating clinic near you, please visit www.fyzical.com/locations.

About FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry as the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasting an extensive network of over 600 locations that span across 47 states. Committed to a holistic approach, FYZICAL provides top-notch, personalized care plans to treat patients of all ages experiencing muscle, joint, and neurological conditions including balance and vestibular issues. As an advocate for patient choice and direct access, FYZICAL empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. For more information about FYZICAL or to find the nearest location, visit fyzical.com.

About Vestibular Disorders Association

The Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA) is the go-to international resource for individuals affected by vestibular (inner ear and brain) disorders. As a trusted authority, VeDA provides clear, evidence-based information to help people better understand their condition. Through its extensive network, VeDA connects patients with knowledgeable healthcare professionals and supportive communities. By amplifying patient voices and leading advocacy efforts, VeDA raises awareness of these often-overlooked conditions and works to improve access to diagnosis, treatment, and support.

SOURCE FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers

###

Media Contact:

Jayne E. Bauer

847.894.9766

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.