Thryv Named to Selling Power Magazine’s 60 Best Companies to Sell For 2025 List

This marks the 8th consecutive year Thryv has made the list

August 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Thryv® (NASDAQ: THRY), the provider of the leading small business software platform, announced today that it has been included on Selling Power’s 60 Best Companies to Sell For 2025 list.

Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner weighed in on this year’s list, “In the tumultuous business environment of 2025, the 60 Best Companies to Sell For have demonstrated remarkable success and growth by elevating their sales teams to new heights. These companies have invested in comprehensive training programs, cutting-edge tools, and supportive work environments that empower their sales professionals to excel. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration, they have set a high standard in the competitive world of sales.”

Selling Power’s research team utilizes a comprehensive proprietary application process where they gather data across five key areas:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Commitment to fostering Diversity and Inclusion

AI incorporation into improving sales processes and supporting sales teams

More than 200 companies were analyzed in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research that Selling Power continues to revise and refine each year. The companies included are a mix of sizes ranging from small to enterprise.

“A key driver of Thryv’s continued success in delivering sales and marketing software to small businesses is our exceptional team of Business Advisors,” said Fran Lee, SVP of North American Sales at Thryv. “They go beyond selling — they build lasting partnerships with SMBs in their communities. This recognition reflects the strength of our highly trained sales professionals, dedicated client success managers, and our industry-leading software platform.”

You can view the full list of the 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2025 here.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is the provider of the leading sales and marketing platform designed to help small businesses attract new and repeat customers. Thryv software offers SMBs everything they need to manage day-to-day operations and grow efficiently. The platform’s AI-supported marketing and business automations help business owners save time, compete, and win. More than 100K businesses globally use Thryv software to connect with customers and run and grow their business. For more information, visit www.thryv.com.

