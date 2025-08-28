First-Time Franchisees Secure Financing Through BoeFly to Bring Duck Donuts to California

August 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK – BoeFly, the leading financial technology company specializing in franchise funding solutions, announced today that franchisees Murat and Ramona Bayramoglu successfully secured funding for their first SBA loan and their first franchise – a Duck Donuts store slated to open in the San Francisco Bay area.

“We’re genuinely excited to become a Duck Donuts franchisee and sincerely grateful to BoeFly for their incredible support in helping us secure a loan that fits our needs,” said Murat Bayramoglu. “Working with BoeFly was a smooth and pleasant experience — they made the loan packaging process simple and stood by us throughout the entire challenging financing journey. I wholeheartedly recommend them to any franchisee in need of financing.”

The Pennsylvania-based company got its start on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in 2007 and quickly grew. It now serves its famous one-of-a-kind cake donuts in more than 140 locations coast-to-coast. Duck Donuts prides itself on providing its customers warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts with a unique in-store experience and the Bayramoglus are excited to bring that to California.

“We are thrilled to welcome our newest franchisee to the Duck Donuts family,” said Eric Lavinder, Chief Development Officer of Duck Donuts. “Our brand is built on a foundation of providing a fun, friendly experience and our franchisees are key to delivering that to our communities. We appreciate partners like BoeFly who help make the financing process a smooth one, empowering passionate entrepreneurs to successfully open their own business and bring our warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts to more people.”

“Our team is dedicated to providing new franchisees like the Bayramoglus with the financial resources and support they need to make their dreams of successful business ownership a reality,” said Mike Rozman, President and CEO of BoeFly. “We congratulate Murat and Ramona as they begin their new adventure as franchise entrepreneurs with Duck Donuts.”

For more information on BoeFly or to learn more about how the company’s extensive suite of services could support your business, visit www.boefly.com.

About BoeFly

Founded in 2009, BoeFly is a leading financial technology company that continues to deliver innovative online tools and solutions to accelerate business forward. Led by a team of franchising and finance industry experts, BoeFly specializes in identifying gaps in the marketplace and creating customized solutions to meet changing needs. The company has developed a proprietary Franchise Sales and Finance System to meet the core needs of franchise brands and small businesses throughout the entire process, from vetting franchise candidates to matching them with lenders who can move fast.

Through its data-driven system and robust online marketplace, BoeFly is able to connect borrowers to a wide array of banks and specialty finance companies, which has accommodated over $7 billion in transactions and supported more than 600 unique franchise brands. BoeFly’s pioneering technology and products have allowed the company to offer flexible options and serve businesses at all stages of development, from established brands with thousands of locations to emerging franchisors and startups. For more information, visit www.boefly.com.

SOURCE BoeFly

###

