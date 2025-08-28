Thryv Selected for Constellation ShortList™ for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms for Small & Midsize Businesses

SMB software leader recognized for automations purpose-built for business growth

August 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Thryv® (NASDAQ: THRY), the provider of the leading small business software platform, announced today it earned a spot on Constellation Research’s prestigious 2025 ShortList™ for Marketing Automations for Small and Midsize Business. One of just eight companies to make the list, Thryv’s marketing automations provide an array of features, including lead scoring, email marketing automation, and payments integration, powering the process of growing and sustaining strong customer relationships.

From invoicing and billing reminders to post-purchase campaigns and customer review requests, the impact of automations on a small business can be considerable. As Thryv customer Jason Wojo of Lifeonaire, states, “It has allowed us to automate an incredible number of processes which previously we either ran manually (with lots of mistakes) or not at all. Even more importantly, it’s generated very tangible results for us.”

“Our automations are designed specifically to drive small businesses growth,” said Rees Johnson, Chief Product Officer at Thryv. “Sophisticated yet deceptively easy to use, they give our clients the marketing power of much larger businesses. This Constellation ShortList recognition underscores the value our automations are bringing to our clients.”

ShortList Criteria

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. They also consider the unique needs of SMBs regarding company size and marketing resources. Each Constellation ShortList is updated once per year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is the provider of the leading sales and marketing platform designed to help small businesses attract new and repeat customers. Thryv software offers SMBs everything they need to manage day-to-day operations and grow efficiently. The platform’s AI-supported marketing and business automations help business owners save time, compete, and win. More than 100K businesses globally use Thryv software to connect with customers and run and grow their business. For more information, visit www.thryv.com.

