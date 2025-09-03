The Human Bean Unveils Colorful Fall Sips (with Special Pink Drink)

September 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // Medford, OR — The Human Bean is brewing up autumn excitement with the launch of a colorful new drink collection on Wednesday, September 3. The lineup features three carefully crafted beverages that celebrate the season's warmth while honoring a meaningful milestone – the 20th anniversary of Coffee for a Cure, the company’s annual breast cancer giveback event.

The limited-time menu, available through November 4, showcases The Human Bean's commitment to quality ingredients and innovative flavor combinations:

Iced Shaken Pumpkin with Oat Milk delivers the quintessential fall experience with bold espresso, creamy oat milk, and warm pumpkin pie flavors shaken to silky perfection. Each sip offers a cozy sweetness that captures autumn's essence.

Butter Pecan Cold Foam Cold Brew presents the perfect balance between energizing and indulgent. Handcrafted cold brew is crowned with airy, rich butter pecan cold foam, creating an ideal crossover between "get up and go" and "sit and stay" moments.

Bright® Energy Pink Lemon-aid stands as this season's showstopper, specially crafted to commemorate Coffee for a Cure's 20th anniversary. This vibrant beverage combines the zesty burst of crisp and bubbly Lime Bright® Energy with sweet, juicy raspberry and a hint of toasted almonds, creating a refreshing drink that brightens any day.

"We're excited to invite our customers to 'drink pink' this October as we commemorate two decades of Coffee for a Cure during Breast Cancer Awareness Month," said Rhonda Hawkins, co-founder of The Human Bean. "One in eight women are affected by breast cancer in their lifetimes, and this special giveback event represents our ongoing commitment to supporting a cause that touches so many."

The Human Bean's colorful fall collection is available at all locations nationwide. For more information about the seasonal menu and to find the nearest drive-thru location, visit thehumanbean.com.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 24 states. Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

