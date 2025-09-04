HomeWell Care Services Announces National Partnership with PocketRN to Expand Dementia Care Support for Families

Partnership supports CMS’s GUIDE Model to improve care coordination, caregiver education, and access to respite care

September 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // Burkburnett, TX — HomeWell Care Services, one of the nation’s leading non-medical in-home care franchises, has announced a national strategic partnership with PocketRN, a leader in virtual nursing, to expand its dementia care support for seniors and their families as part of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model. This federally funded, nationwide innovation model aims to improve care coordination, caregiver support, and access to critical services for people living with dementia.

Through this collaboration, participating HomeWell agencies nationwide will support the CMS GUIDE Model by helping eligible families navigate and access GUIDE services from PocketRN, offering an added layer of support alongside their trusted in-home care services and Signature Programs. Families will gain access to the GUIDE Model’s 24/7 caregiver support line, a dedicated Care Navigator, educational resources, and temporary respite services, helping them keep loved ones safe and supported at home.

“We’re thrilled to partner with PocketRN to bring even more value to HomeWell franchise owners and, most importantly, the families they serve,” said Crystal Franz, CEO of HomeWell Franchising. “As the aging population continues to increase nationwide, the demand for dementia support is becoming increasingly evident. Families need both hands-on support and access to innovative resources like GUIDE to help them navigate this journey. This partnership positions HomeWell agencies to deliver compassionate care alongside valuable Medicare-covered benefits — a win for their clients, family caregivers, and communities alike.”

Michelle Cone, SVP of Industry Engagement at HomeWell Franchising, said, “This is more than a business partnership — it’s a step forward for home care as an industry. By helping families access GUIDE resources, we’re reducing caregiver burnout, expanding what home care can do, and helping more seniors age with dignity and confidence in their own homes.”

Launched on July 1, 2024, by CMS’s Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), the GUIDE Model is an eight-year nationwide demonstration project designed to improve care coordination, promote caregiver training, reduce unnecessary hospitalizations, and help individuals with dementia remain safely at home. By partnering with PocketRN, HomeWell is helping expand access to these services for families who might otherwise go without them.

With dementia cases projected to nearly double by 2060, HomeWell’s collaboration with PocketRN ensures its franchise owners are prepared to meet growing needs with innovation, compassion, and a client-centered approach.

“We couldn't be more thrilled to bring our revolutionary Nurse for Life model to the millions of dementia patients and families who need it most,” said PocketRN CEO Jenna Morgenstern-Gaines. “With PocketRN, patients and families get unwavering support from a dedicated, trusted nurse as they navigate the complexities of managing dementia at no cost to them. Nurses are hands-down the best clinicians to be the ‘glue’ for patients and their families throughout their dementia journey–they've been doing so forever, and it's high time their work is valued by our system.”

About HomeWell Care Services

HomeWell Care Services®, franchised by HomeWell Franchising Inc., provides personal care, companionship, and homemaker services for seniors and other homebound individuals, so they can remain safely in the comfort of wherever they call home. HomeWell is committed to helping people live life more fully and offers special programs for fall prevention, post-medical care, and dementia support. To learn more, visit homewellcares.com.

About PocketRN

PocketRN gives patients, families, and caregivers a Nurse for Life. Its mission is to close the gap between home and healthcare by: enabling nurses to care proactively and continuously at the top of their license, enabling caregivers with peace of mind and the confidence to support others, and enabling patients to access whole-person, trusted, empathetic care when and where they want it. PocketRN is the glue that holds together fragmented experiences in care so that partners, clinicians, patients, and families get back more of what they need: quality time. For more information, visit www.pocketrn.com or engage with PocketRN on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Andrew Hurst

817.203.8313

[email protected]

