Rock N’ Roll Sushi Hits a High Note With Multiple New Openings Across the South

Brand continues rapid growth with separate franchise partners driving openings throughout several states

September 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // MOBILE, Ala. — Rock N’ Roll Sushi is opening four new restaurants across the Southeast and Southwest this fall, with each location led by a different franchise partner. The new openings follow the brand’s recently signed area development agreement in Dallas, as well as an announced opening in the Mt. Juliet-Nashville area, highlighting steady momentum across multiple regions.

In August and September, Rock N’ Roll Sushi is inviting new fans to Dine Out Loud with openings in four new markets:

Tucson, Ariz. – opened Aug. 18 at 10165 East Old Vail Rd., Suite 151 in Las Plazas @ Old Vail

– opened Aug. 18 at 10165 East Old Vail Rd., Suite 151 in Las Plazas @ Old Vail Clift Farms, Ala. – opened Sept. 1 at 461 John Henry Way, Suite 300

– opened Sept. 1 at 461 John Henry Way, Suite 300 Hot Springs, Ark. – opening mid September at 4328 Central Ave, Suite P

– opening mid September at 4328 Central Ave, Suite P Cookeville, Tenn. – expected late September or early October at 541 S Willow Ave., Suite 103

“Adding four separate operators in four new markets within weeks of each other demonstrates the strength of our model and the quality of franchise partners we’re attracting,” said Craig LeMieux, CEO of Rock N’ Roll Sushi. “Our strategy is to identify committed operators who know their markets and believe in the energy our brand brings to each community as part of the Sushi Amplified Experience.”

The expansion reflects Rock N’ Roll Sushi’s focus on:

Strategic market growth – entering diverse new regions within a few months

– entering diverse new regions within a few months Franchise appeal – attracting separate operators who value a proven model

– attracting separate operators who value a proven model Brand momentum – reinforcing Rock N’ Roll Sushi’s position as a leading restaurant franchise

In addition to these openings, Rock N’ Roll Sushi has signed additional area development agreements with new locations in development, including Oxford, Mississippi; Oxford, Alabama; Altamonte Springs, Florida; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

At Rock N’ Roll Sushi, fans enjoy deliciously twisted food with concepts and flavors that are big, bold and loud. As the #1 sushi restaurant franchise in the U.S., Rock N’ Roll Sushi is forging a path as the leader in Asian Fusion cuisine, bringing an unmatched dining experience to communities nationwide where guests can experience the rock they love, and the rolls they love with the ones they love. From its soundtrack to its soul, it’s pure Rock N Roll: raw, inspired, amplified!

To learn more about Rock N’ Roll Sushi, visit rocknrollsushi.com.

About Rock N’ Roll Sushi

Founded in 2010 in Mobile, Alabama, Rock N’ Roll Sushi is the original American-style sushi restaurant founded on great food, true love and rock n’ roll music. It’s the only themed restaurant in the world where local and loyal fans can experience the rock they love and the rolls they love with the ones they love. The menu is broken down by Opening Acts, Classics, Green Room, Headliners (with Raw Tracks), Back Stage Hibachi, Kids Rock and After Party, with Rock N’ Roll Sushi’s greatest hits – like Crispy Wontons, Punk Rock Roll, VIP Roll and Hibachi – stealing the show. From humble beginnings in a modest 1,000-square-foot space tucked inside the Mobile Mall, Rock N’ Roll Sushi has rapidly expanded to encompass more than 70 locations across the southeastern U.S. in just a decade. For more information about Rock N’ Roll Sushi, visit rocknrollsushi.com or follow the brand on Facebook or Instagram.

