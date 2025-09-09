Movita Juice Bar Franchisees Turn Passion into Profits

Couple Brings Healthy Food Franchise to Northern California, Driving Brand’s Expansion

September 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // Exercise and nutrition have been at the center of Mario and Saray Navar’s lives. As sports enthusiasts, athletes and now parents, they continue pursuing an active, healthy lifestyle for themselves and their two young sons (below). When they considered small business ownership, a healthy food franchise seemed to align with their values. They chose to invest in Movita Juice Bar to turn their passion into profits.

Movita Juice Bar, founded in 2015 and franchising since 2023, offers organic, made-to-order, functional beverages including juices, smoothies and juice shots, as well as açaí bowls and healthy toasts. Everything is fresh – never frozen or pasteurized – to optimize nutritional value. The name Movita derives from “mo,” for more, and “vita,” which is Latin for life.

“Working out and eating healthy are a big part of our family dynamic,” Saray says. “Now our kids are following in our footsteps. They’re very active boys who love to play sports. In our household, working out, eating healthy and making good choices are a priority. With all that being said, Movita Juice Bar embodies everything we believe in. It promotes a healthy lifestyle and it gives people healthy food choices.”

The Navars recently opened their Movita Juice Bar in Rocklin, Calif., near Sacramento, and they plan to open three to four locations in the area within the next five years, including a second one as early as next year. “We are so excited to be able to bring Movita into our community!” Saray says. “Our hope is to get people, especially our youth, to make better food choices. We want to make a healthy difference in our community, and we feel confident that once people try our product, they will love it! It’s healthy and absolutely delicious!”

Passion into Profits

Saray and Mario bring complementary skill sets and experience to the franchise. Saray, who serves as general manager, has held health-related positions as a student research assistant at UCLA and more recently as assistant to the university’s director of neurology and neurophysiology. Mario owns and operates his own business, Navar Textiles, which represents four textile sales companies and serves Northern California, Southern Oregon and Northern Nevada. Throughout their youth, both played basketball. Mario also played baseball and Saray, volleyball.

Movita Juice Bar appealed to the Navars not only as a healthy food franchise, but also as a successful brand offering a healthy bottom line. “The popularity and growth we have seen with Movita Juice Bar franchises in Southern California was significant in our decision to open our own,” Saray says. “We were impressed by the margins and the simplicity of operating such a business. We believe in the brand and are enthusiastic about promoting a healthy lifestyle, but at the end of the day, we are entrepreneurs who believe in the business that is Movita, and we wouldn’t be doing this if we didn’t think it was going to be significantly profitable.”

The healthy food franchise has captured attention beyond its Southern California base. Movita Juice Bar now has 11 corporate and 12 franchise locations open in California, with other franchises scheduled to open soon in the state, as well as in Arizona, Florida, Nevada and Texas.

“We’re so happy to see how that passion for promoting a healthy lifestyle is shared by other franchise owners and has been infectious among customers as well!” Movita co-founder and CEO Raul Rodriguez says.

Worldwide, the healthy foods market size is increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 10% and expected to reach $1.258 trillion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. Functional foods, described as providing benefits beyond meeting basic nutrition needs, were the most significant product category, Grand View reports.

Passion Fuels Entrepreneurship

Turning their passion into profits is a leading motivator for entrepreneurs starting businesses, according to a Guidant Financial’s 2025 Small Business Trends survey. Among survey respondents, 28% said they wanted to be their own boss, 22% said they were dissatisfied with corporate America and 13% said they wanted to pursue their passion.

Passion was a motivator for Movita co-founders Rodriguez, who serves as CEO, and Jorge Campos in creating the healthy food franchise. Campos’ daughter had been diagnosed and successfully treated for a brain tumor years earlier, and a doctor’s recommendation that she consume lots of fresh produce and forgo processed foods and refined sugar aided in her recovery.

Research shows that entrepreneurial passion can positively impact success. The Navars agree. “When you believe in what you are doing, the stress of making it happen lessens. When you are passionate about your work, you feel more satisfied and motivated, which provides the resilience needed to navigate through any challenges that will appear,” Saray says. “We wholeheartedly believe in promoting a healthy lifestyle and want to make a genuine difference in our community. We hope to make a difference and help people achieve their nutritional goals, and we believe our passion will help us persevere!”

About Movita Juice Bar

Movita Juice Bar is a leading provider of fresh and delicious juice and smoothie offerings, committed to promoting healthy living and wellness. With a focus on using high-quality, natural ingredients, Movita Juice Bar is dedicated to providing customers with nutritious and refreshing options to support their active lifestyles.

