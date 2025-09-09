Papa Johns Brings Its Globally Celebrated Croissant Pizza to the U.S. — for One Day Only

The Croissant Pizza makes it U.S debut in an exclusive offer for Papa Rewards members

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- After captivating taste buds across the globe, Papa Johns is giving U.S. pizza lovers a taste of luxury with the highly anticipated debut of the Croissant Pizza. Known for its flaky, buttery crust, the Croissant Pizza will be available for one day only exclusively for Papa Rewards members.

“This exclusive drop is our way of celebrating our Papa Rewards members with something truly special,” said Shivram Vaideeswaran, Senior Vice President of Brand at Papa Johns. “As a brand built on innovation, craftsmanship and quality, we’re always looking to global food culture for inspiration—and turning it into new and delicious experiences that stand out. We’re proud to bring together two beloved icons into one craveable, elevated product that reflects our commitment to Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.®”

First launched in the UAE, the Croissant Pizza quickly became a fan favorite abroad, earning praise for its delicate, pastry-like crust and indulgent flavor profile. Crafted to deliver a crisp, airy bite with every slice, the Croissant Pizza is a testament to Papa Johns commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and culinary innovation.

On Sept. 10, U.S. Papa Rewards members will be invited to experience the Croissant Pizza, while supplies last.

Date & Time : Sept. 10, 12 – 2 p.m. local time

: Sept. 10, 12 – 2 p.m. local time Availability: Complimentary Croissant Pizza for Papa Rewards members, one per customer, carry-out only at participating restaurants only, while supplies last

To celebrate the international launch, Papa Johns partnered with designer KidSuper to create the Papa Johns x KidSuper Hot Bag—a custom delivery bag inspired by the Croissant Pizza’s braided, flaky crust. The bag debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 (SS26) show, turning heads with its crescent-shaped zipper and pastry-inspired design.

U.S. fans will soon have the chance to win their own limited-edition Papa Johns x KidSuper Hot Bag—follow @PapaJohns on Instagram for giveaway details starting September 10.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with approximately 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

About KidSuper Studios

KidSuper was created by Colm Dillane. Although KidSuper is best known as artist and designer, Colm Dillane’s clothing label, he prefers to brand all of his creative ventures under this moniker. KidSuper is a creative collective that designs and makes clothes; paints and does art shows; records music; and makes films and music videos, all out of KidSuper’s Brooklyn space.

KidSuper is a platform for Colm’s abounding creativity, and its success has made the artist and designer an unexpected reference in American fashion. Dillane firmly believes that enthusiasm is contagious, and that whatever you do, giving it the utmost enthusiasm will capture people’s heart. “When you are little, you believe you can do anything and that everything is possible – you’re young and you’re free. KidSuper lives by that philosophy.”

Colm Dillane/KidSuper won the 2021 special Karl Lagerfeld Prize at the prestigious LVMH Prize and the 2022 CDFA /Vogue Fashion Fund, was nominated for the 2022 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Award, then the following year nominated for the 2023 CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award. He was invited to guest design the Louis Vuitton Homme Fall/Winter 2023 Collection and entered the BoF500 list in 2023.

