Kona Ice Serves Up New Fall Flavors, Available for a Limited Time

September 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // FLORENCE, KY – Fall just got sweeter! Kona Ice is celebrating the season with three limited-time flavors available on participating shaved ice trucks nationwide from September through November 2025.

The new fall lineup includes:

Scary Sugar Cookie – A buttery cookie base blended with warm fall spices and a hint of vanilla.

– A buttery cookie base blended with warm fall spices and a hint of vanilla. Raspberry White Chocolate – Tart raspberries balanced with smooth, creamy white chocolate.

– Tart raspberries balanced with smooth, creamy white chocolate. Sweet Caramel Apple – A cozy mix of rich caramel and crisp green apple.

Kona Ice cups start at just $3–$10, depending on size and location, making it the perfect seasonal treat for families on the go.

“Fall is all about flavors that feel nostalgic and cozy, and we wanted to bring that same spirit to Kona Ice,” said Tony Lamb, CEO and Founder of Kona Ice. “Whether it’s caramel apples at the pumpkin patch or fresh-baked cookies after school, our shaved ice flavors let you enjoy those fall classics in a refreshing new way.”

To learn more about Kona Ice or to book an event, visit www.kona-ice.com.

About Kona Ice

Founded in 2007 by Tony Lamb, Kona Ice launched its first Kona Entertainment Vehicle (KEV) in Florence, Kentucky. Offering a unique combination of cleanliness, friendliness, and a one-of-a-kind experience, the self-serve Flavorwave™ features the opportunity to create your very own shaved ice while enjoying the soothing sights and sounds of the tropics, all while giving back to each and every community Kona Ice serves. Since its inception, Kona Ice has given more than $200 million back to neighborhood schools, organizations, and teams. Today, Kona Ice has grown to over 1,900 trucks and nearly 3,000 points of sale that serve 49 states across the country. Kona Ice has been named one of the top eight franchises in the United States by TheStreet.com, ranked on Entrepreneur's "Fastest-Growing" franchises list multiple years in a row, and has earned many other industry, local, and nationwide awards. For more on Kona Ice, visit the brand's online Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news.

For more information about booking Kona Ice for a fundraiser or event, visit www.kona-ice.com. To learn more about available franchise opportunities, visit www.ownakona.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jessica Tcholakov

Mainland

224.436.1005

[email protected]

