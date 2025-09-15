Hungry Howie's Brings Detroit-Style Pizza Nationwide, Honoring its Detroit Roots

First national pizza chain to serve truly authentic Detroit-style pizza

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Sept. 15, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Hungry Howie's, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, is bringing a taste of its Detroit roots to restaurants nationwide with the launch of its first-ever Detroit-Style Pizza. As the first national pizza chain to offer this Motor City classic in its true form, this launch celebrates the brand's hometown heritage and marks a bold step in its menu innovation.

Founded in the suburbs of Detroit in 1973, Hungry Howie's is proud to introduce its new Detroit-Style Pizza, available at participating locations nationwide. This authentic addition features thick, airy crust, crispy caramelized edges, cheese layered to the edge and sauce added as the final topping, just like the Detroit original.

"Detroit is in our DNA, and introducing this style on a national scale is a full-circle moment for Hungry Howie's," said Vice President of Marketing and Product Development Jeff Rinke. "It's more than a menu launch. It's a tribute to our beginnings and a bold step in our flavor evolution. We can't wait for fans everywhere to taste a slice of our hometown."

Detroit-Style Pizza is available beginning September 15, 2025, at participating Hungry Howie's locations nationwide. Guests can place orders online, in the app or in-store while supplies last.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for 50 years and provides customers of all ages with high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 500 stores in 21 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

The company is also widely known for its annual Love Hope & Pizza campaign, giving back to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for the past 15 years. The campaign marks its commitment to give back to local communities, by educating all around breast cancer awareness. To learn more about Hungry Howie's and to stay in the know, check out www.HungryHowies.com or stay up to date through Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

