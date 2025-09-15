The Human Bean’s Annual Food Drive Generates Over 204K Meals

September 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // Medford, OR — Customers who visited The Human Bean family of drive-thrus on August 8 were part of a nationwide effort to put food on tables for those in need. During the 12th Annual Food Drive, over $68,000 were raised for local food programs across the United States — the equivalent of 204,871 meals.

During the one-day fundraising event, The Human Bean donated one dollar from every beverage sold, regardless of type or size. The funds are now being distributed to local food banks and pantries chosen by individual drive-thru locations in their respective communities.

"When our customers sip to support those in need, they're making a real difference in the fight against hunger," said Janie Page, The Human Bean's chief marketing officer. "We’re grateful to our franchise partners and their communities for showing up in a big way on Food Drive day. It’s really powerful when people know their favorite drink can help relieve the stress of bringing food home."

The timing of the Annual Food Drive addresses a critical shortage, as many food banks experience their lowest inventory levels during summer months. On average, food programs are able to stretch each donated dollar to provide three meals for families and individuals in need.

For two years in a row, The Human Bean drive-thrus have been able to fund the equivalent of over 200,000 meals during the event. Each location selects a local food bank in their community to receive the donations, ensuring the impact remains local and focused on addressing hunger at a grassroots level.

The Human Bean's commitment to community support continues with its upcoming 20th Annual Coffee for a Cure event on Friday, October 17. During this fundraiser, 100% of all food and beverage sales will be donated directly toward breast cancer treatment and care programs.

More information about The Human Bean’s community giveback days and drive-thru locations is available at thehumanbean.com.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 23 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

