The Human Bean Announces Grand Prize Winner of Costa Rica Sweepstakes

September 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // Medford, OR — The Human Bean is thrilled to announce the grand prize winner of its recent Costa Rica Coffee Adventure Sweepstakes. BB K. from Templeton, California is the lucky recipient of an unforgettable coffee-focused journey to the heart of Central America's celebrated coffee region.

The grand prize package, valued at over $4,000, includes roundtrip airfare for two to Costa Rica, luxury eco-lodge accommodations for four nights, and daily breakfast throughout the stay. The adventure also features a guided coffee farm excursion designed to immerse the winner in Costa Rica's world-renowned coffee culture, from bean to cup.

Twelve additional sweepstakes winners have won free coffee for a month, while thousands more customers received bonus app rewards, coupons, exclusive merchandise and buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers.

Drink-lovers participated in the digital "scratch and play" experience daily from July 14 to August 11, 2025. The interactive game generated nearly 200,000 plays throughout the sweepstakes period.

"The overwhelming response during the sweepstakes underscores our community's genuine appreciation for coffee and adventure," said Jackie McGrath, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at The Human Bean. "Our customers have appreciation for unique experiences, and this was a great new way of offering a memorable one for them."

The Human Bean has built its reputation on not just serving exceptional coffee, but also fostering a sense of community and adventure. By connecting customers with the origins of their favorite beverages and supporting coffee-growing regions, the company reinforces its dedication to the entire coffee community.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 23 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

