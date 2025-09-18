BoeFly Adds Another Broken Egg Cafe to List of Franchise Partners

September 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK – BoeFly, the leading financial technology company specializing in franchise funding solutions, announced today that franchisee, Marie Burrell, has successfully secured funding for her first Another Broken Egg Cafe franchise in Clermont, Florida, outside of Orlando.

“We truly appreciate BoeFly’s valuable expertise in helping us secure competitive financing for our very first Another Broken Egg Cafe franchise here in Clermont, Florida,” said Burrell. “They connected us with the right financial institution, which made a big difference during challenging times. We warmly recommend their services to any franchisee looking for financing support.”

The Destin, Florida-based chain, which was founded in Mandeville, Louisiana, is known for its elevated breakfast, brunch and lunch menu that specializes in Southern-inspired dishes and signature cocktails and mocktails. The concept is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only franchises in the country, operating more than 100 locations in 17 states with nearly 100 more in development nationwide.

“BoeFly has been a tremendous resource for our brand and our franchisees,” according to Chris Eby, Director of Franchise Sales for Another Broken Egg Cafe. “Not only do they streamline SBA lending and franchise financing to help our owners access the capital they need, but their bVerify diligence service also plays a key role in helping us thoroughly vet prospective franchisees. We truly value our partnership with BoeFly and the comprehensive support they provide to the Another Broken Egg Cafe system.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Another Broken Egg Cafe and help entrepreneurs across the country realize their dream of business ownership,” said Mike Rozman, President and CEO of BoeFly. “Our team is dedicated to providing both new and experienced franchisees with the financial resources and support they need to launch successful businesses. We are excited to congratulate Marie on her new cafe and support her journey as a franchise entrepreneur.”

For more information on BoeFly or to learn more about how the company’s extensive suite of services could support your business, visit www.boefly.com.

About BoeFly

Founded in 2009, BoeFly is a leading financial technology company that continues to deliver innovative online tools and solutions to accelerate business forward. Led by a team of franchising and finance industry experts, BoeFly specializes in identifying gaps in the marketplace and creating customized solutions to meet changing needs. The company has developed a proprietary Franchise Sales and Finance System to meet the core needs of franchise brands and small businesses throughout the entire process, from vetting franchise candidates to matching them with lenders who can move fast.

Through its data-driven system and robust online marketplace, BoeFly is able to connect borrowers to a wide array of banks and specialty finance companies, which has accommodated over $7 billion in transactions and supported more than 600 unique franchise brands. BoeFly’s pioneering technology and products have allowed the company to offer flexible options and serve businesses at all stages of development, from established brands with thousands of locations to emerging franchisors and startups. For more information, visit www.boefly.com.

SOURCE BoeFly

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.