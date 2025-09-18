BoeFly Supports Launch of New Pet Supplies Plus Location in Asheville, NC

September 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK – BoeFly, the leading financial technology company specializing in franchise funding solutions, is excited to spotlight the successful launch of a new Pet Supplies Plus franchise location in Asheville, North Carolina. Despite facing serious obstacles, including a historic hurricane that disrupted his buildout, franchisee James Gunn credits the support from BoeFly as instrumental in bringing his franchise ownership dream to life.

Gunn first began his journey toward franchise ownership in 2023 when he first connected with the BoeFly team. Following his commitment to opening a Pets Supplies Store in the Asheville area, he struggled to find a suitable location. In 2024, just as construction plans were moving forward, Hurricane Helene struck North Carolina, delaying his project for several months while also affecting him personally as a local resident.

Throughout the unknown, BoeFly provided Gunn with personalized support, helping him stay focused and confident as the project moved forward.

“BoeFly felt more like a business partner than a service provider,” said Gunn. “They understood my goals and assisted me throughout the entire process. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend them to fellow Pet Supplies Plus franchisees.”

For franchisors like Pet Supplies Plus, the unique combination of pre-qualification diligence through bVerify by BoeFly and direct financing assistance continues to accelerate the development pipeline, even amid unexpected setbacks.

“Having folks go through BoeFly’s bVerify diligence service as a first step, leading into their financing support service – as James and many other new franchisees have done – has proven to be an invaluable workflow for our development efforts,” said Pet Supplies Plus Marketing & Development Support Specialist Nicole Carpenter. “BoeFly continues to be a critical partner to us in growing our franchise footprint and we are thrilled to welcome James to the PSP franchise family.”

“Franchise ownership is never a straight line, and James’ story is a testament to the perseverance and passion it takes to succeed,” said BoeFly President and CEO Mike Rozman. “At BoeFly, we’re proud to walk alongside franchisees through every twist and turn, from prequalification to financing, so they can move forward with confidence, even when life throws unexpected challenges their way.”

With more than 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus as a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is focused on making it easier to get pet products and services. Pet Supplies Plus locations have a streamlined design, making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods and services.

For more information on BoeFly or to learn more about how the company’s extensive suite of services can support your business, visit www.BoeFly.com.

About BoeFly

Founded in 2009, BoeFly is a leading financial technology company that continues to deliver innovative online tools and solutions to accelerate business forward. Led by a team of franchising and finance industry experts, BoeFly specializes in identifying gaps in the marketplace and creating customized solutions to meet changing needs. The company has developed a proprietary Franchise Sales and Finance System to meet the core needs of franchise brands and small businesses throughout the entire process, from vetting franchise candidates to matching them with lenders who can move fast.

Through its data-driven system and robust online marketplace, BoeFly is able to connect borrowers to a wide array of banks and specialty finance companies, which has accommodated over $7 billion in transactions and supported more than 600 unique franchise brands. BoeFly’s pioneering technology and products have allowed the company to offer flexible options and serve businesses at all stages of development, from established brands with thousands of locations to emerging franchisors and startups. For more information, visit www.boefly.com.

SOURCE BoeFly

###

