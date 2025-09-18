HomeWell Care Services Named a Most Profitable Franchise of 2025 by Franchise Business Review

HomeWell Is One of Just 75 Franchises to Be Recognized for Strong Financial Performance and High Franchisee Satisfaction

Burkburnett, Texas — September 18, 2025 — HomeWell Care Services, a leading national provider of non-medical home care, was recently named a 2025 Most Profitable Franchise by Franchise Business Review (FBR), a franchise market research firm, based on FBR’s annual franchisee satisfaction survey of over 35,000 owners.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of only 75 of the most profitable franchises this year,” says Crystal Franz, CEO of HomeWell Franchising. “It validates the strength of our model and the trust that families place in the care of our agencies’ care teams. At the end of the day, profitability ultimately means our franchises can invest more into serving those in need, and that’s what matters most to us. We’re excited to continue building on this momentum and remain committed to equipping our franchisees with the tools and support they need to grow strong, lasting businesses in their communities.”

To identify the award-winning companies on this list, FBR analyzed data from franchise owners representing 365 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their franchisor and their likelihood of recommending it to others. To qualify for the award, HomeWell’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

“Profitability, franchisee satisfaction, and long-term return on investment are the most critical factors to evaluate before investing in any franchise,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of FBR. “Like any new business, most franchises take years of dedication before they truly take off. But if you put in the work to research your options, you dramatically increase your chances of building meaningful wealth over time. The brands featured on our Most Profitable Franchises list not only demonstrate stronger income potential but also rank highest in satisfaction according to the franchise owners themselves.”

HomeWell’s reception of FBR’s 2025 Most Profitable Franchises award closely follows a number of other recent accolades, including its fifth consecutive ranking on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies — a highly notable achievement for a franchise of its size. With national partnerships and record expansions, HomeWell is outpacing its performance year after year and anticipates 2025 to be its strongest yet.

About HomeWell Franchising

HomeWell Care Services®, franchised by HomeWell Franchising Inc., provides personal care, companionship, and homemaker services for seniors and other homebound individuals so they can remain safely in the comfort of wherever they call home. HomeWell is committed to helping people live life more fully and offers special programs for fall prevention, post-medical care, and life enrichment.

HomeWell Franchising Inc. is a premier franchisor with nearly 70 locations representing more than 100 territories across the United States. The company has a strong pipeline of new agencies set to open. HomeWell has been recognized as a Franchise Business Review Top 100 low-investment franchise, an Inc. 5000 company, and consecutively ranked among the nation’s top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®. For more information on HomeWell or to explore franchise opportunities, visit HomeWell Care Services or HomeWell Care Services Franchising.

