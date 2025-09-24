Papa Johns and Uber Eats Launch “Dip Out with Papa Dippa” — A Delicious Way to Bail Without the Guilt

The partnership lets customers off the hook by “apologizing with pizza”

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Papa Johns is flipping the script on the quiet exit. In partnership with Uber Eats, the brand is launching “Dip Out with the Papa Dippa,” a guilt-free way to bail and still deliver the pizza love. Whether you’re ghosting a football watch party or sneaking out of a date, Papa Johns lets you Dip Out with no regrets by sending a hot, shareable Papa Dippa as a delicious apology in your place.

“At Papa Johns, our innovation pipeline is consumer-led and insight driven. With the Papa Dippa, we’re leaning into what our fans love most – bold flavors, craveable dips, and a format that’s fun to eat,” said Shivram Vaideeswaran, SVP of Brand Marketing at Papa Johns. “Pizza is perfect for all of life’s moments, including the ones you’re excited about and the ones you’d rather skip. In a world where the quiet exit and last-minute ‘sorry can’t make it’ texts have become the norm, our partnership with Uber Eats is turning those moments into something everyone can feel good about. ‘Dip Out’ is our way of celebrating that energy.”

You can only “Dip Out” with Papa Johns latest menu innovation, the Papa Dippa – a pizza designed exclusively for dipping. Inspired by the brand’s iconic Special Garlic Sauce fandom and built on the foundation of six simple ingredients, the Papa Dippa is cut in sixteen strips that make every bite perfect for dunking.

The Papa Dippa comes with a garlic sauce flight that features the fan-favorite Special Garlic Sauce and three new garlic-forward sauces that take dipping to the next level:

Roasted Garlic Parmesan: A Caesar-style blend with roasted garlic and Parmesan cheese.

Creamy Garlic Pesto: Smooth yet textured with basil and Parmesan for a rich, flavorful dip.

Garlic Hot Honey: Sweet heat with garlic and chili flakes for an added kick.

Starting Thursday, September 25 through Thursday, October 9, you can ‘Dip Out with Papa Dippa’. Here’s how it works:

Open the Uber Eats app and search Papa Johns

Select the new Papa Dippa and add to cart

Enter the host's address as the delivery location

Select “Send as a gift” and add a personal message (e.g., “Sorry to dip out early, but here’s some pizza to keep the party going!”)

Confirm your order and track your Dip Out delivery in the Uber Eats app

The Papa Dippa is available now nationwide starting at $13.99. Need to ‘Dip Out’ early? Download the Uber Eats app to ‘Dip out with Papa Dippa.”

