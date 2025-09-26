ActiveCampaign to Showcase the Future of Autonomous Marketing at Fall 2025 Innovation Keynote

With Active Intelligence, marketing teams can now build campaigns 3x faster, reducing time from idea to execution by 15 days

September 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // -ActiveCampaign, a leading autonomous marketing platform, will spotlight the future of AI-driven marketing at its Fall 2025 Innovation Keynote on September 30. Designed to help businesses of all sizes understand and embrace a new era of marketing, the keynote will showcase in-context AI and the Active Intelligence workspace—two breakthrough experiences that embed intelligence directly where marketers work and transform everyday tasks into instant, goal-driven actions. Together with next-generation AI agents, these innovations give marketers greater autonomy and measurable impact, while reducing the complexity of traditional workflows.

“Autonomous marketing represents a paradigm shift,” said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. “It understands goals, orchestrates campaigns, and optimizes for outcomes—removing barriers related to scale, time, and expertise. By embedding AI directly into everyday workflows, we're eliminating the complexity that has traditionally held businesses back. This keynote will demonstrate the future of marketing: AI that thinks strategically, advises intelligently, and executes autonomously, freeing marketers to innovate at levels never before possible.”

Spotlight on New Innovations

ActiveCampaign will introduce key advancements designed to make marketing operations more intuitive, adaptive, and seamlessly connected:

User Experience Reimagined: A significant UX advancement that brings AI directly into the tools and moments where marketers work, reducing friction, eliminating guesswork, and accelerating execution.

Active Intelligence Workspace: A new way for marketers to generate insights, build campaigns, and act on recommendations in one place, helping them move from ideas to outcomes faster.

25+ Next-Generation AI Agents: New agents designed to handle segmentation, personalization, goal-setting, channel selection, and campaign migration, giving businesses marketing capabilities that once required large teams and complex tools.

Partner Enhancements: Updates to the partner portal and a new Webflow integration, helping users seamlessly connect forms, embed ActiveCampaign on Webflow websites, and activate site and event tracking.

"The Active Intelligence feature in ActiveCampaign is a powerful blend of advanced marketing automation and AI-driven insights. We now use Active Intelligence to guide all key decisions around campaign optimization and database management,” said Tim Preston, founder and director of VYBRNT. “Previously, we spent valuable time manually analyzing campaign reports, but now the platform delivers the analysis for us—complete with charts and graphs. These reports can be shared effortlessly with clients or used internally to sharpen our own marketing strategies."

What to Expect from the Fall 2025 Innovation Keynote

The event will explore how autonomous marketing is redefining what’s possible for growing businesses, featuring:

A Vision for the Future of Marketing: Founder & CEO Jason VandeBoom and Chief Product Officer Chai Atreya will share how autonomous marketing builds on ActiveCampaign’s AI-first strategy and why it matters now.

Customer Stories: Vybrnt and Tutellus will share real-world examples of how they are using AI-driven marketing to drive impact.

Live Demonstrations: See Active Intelligence in action and watch agents collaborate to deliver measurable outcomes.

The Bigger Picture

With AI reshaping how businesses connect with customers, marketers need tools that think, adapt, and act on their behalf. Autonomous marketing is the solution—making sophisticated, multi-channel strategies possible without the manual workflows, constant re-optimization, or technical overhead of traditional automation. Recent ActiveCampaign releases, such as its native WhatsApp solution, Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration for enhanced AI capabilities, and numerous AI agents support the platform's evolution and the company's commitment to innovations that drive faster execution and greater marketing impact.

“Marketing teams today are under growing pressure to deliver personalized, multi-channel experiences with fewer resources,” said Roger Beharry Lall, research director, SMB Marketing Applications at IDC. “AI-enabled marketing platforms make that possible by accelerating execution, reducing manual work, and making advanced capabilities accessible to teams of any size. As AI becomes part of everyday workflows, businesses can adapt faster, serve customers more effectively, and compete with greater confidence.”

To reserve your spot for the ActiveCampaign Fall 2025 Innovation Keynote experience, visit https://www.activecampaign.com/lp/fall-2025-innovation-keynote.

About ActiveCampaign ActiveCampaign is the autonomous marketing platform for people at the heart of the action. It empowers teams to automate their campaigns with AI agents that imagine, activate, and validate–freeing them from step-by-step workflows and unlocking limitless ways to orchestrate their marketing. With AI, goal-based automation, and 950+ app integrations, agencies, marketers, and owners can build cross-channel campaigns in minutes–fine-tuned with billions of data points to drive real results for their unique business. ActiveCampaign is the trusted choice to help businesses unlock a new world of boundless opportunities–where ideas become impact and potential turns into real results.

