Elements Massage Marks National Skin Care Awareness Month with Skincare Tips and Nationwide Service Expansion

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- As National Skin Care Awareness Month comes to a close, Elements Massage®, the nation's leading massage therapy concept, is celebrating its first full year of premium skincare service offerings, delivered via its nationwide partnership with Sanitas Skincare®, and sharing expert tips that guests can apply at home to help nurture healthier skin.

Elevating Wellness: Massage Meets Skincare

Elements has expanded its services to include the 3D Custom Facial, plus specialized lip and eye treatments, chemical peels, back clarifying treatments, and enhancements such as hydrating hand and arm or foot treatments. These services, offered at select studios, are curated using Sanitas' clean, results-driven formulas. Through its Wellness Membership program, Elements clients can now incorporate these treatments into their ongoing skincare regimen.

As National Skin Care Awareness Month brings attention to the importance of skin health, Elements Massage invites guests to experience the synergy of massage and skincare with personalized treatments, expert guidance, and a long-term path toward healthier skin. New clients can experience a custom Elements Massage Skin Therapy treatment for up to 30% off* to start improving skin radiance and elasticity today.

With more than 50,000 skincare services performed nationwide in the first year, the Elements and Sanitas partnership is proving the natural alignment between therapeutic-focused services and results-driven products. Sanitas' formulations mirror the skin's natural behavior to promote long-term skin health, dovetailing with Elements' holistic wellness philosophy.

"During Skin Care Awareness Month, we're proud to spotlight how massage and targeted skin treatments work hand-in-hand," said Amanda Clark, Chief Executive Officer at WellBiz Brands. "Our goal is to give clients both immediate physical relief and longer-term skin benefits."

Skin Care Awareness Month: Tips for Supporting Your Skin at Elements Massage

To help clients make the most of National Skin Care Awareness Month, Elements Massage is sharing expert-backed, easy-to-implement tips:

Schedule regular skin consultations and facials.

Just as you'd schedule a massage, regular skin check-ins help estheticians catch changes early. The 3D Custom Facial at Elements is tailored to your skin's current needs—hydrate, brighten, clarify, or tone.



Use targeted enhancements to address trouble zones.

If you're noticing puffiness, fine lines, or dull lips, enhancements like eye or lip treatments can support your primary facial.



Extend care beyond the face.

Skin issues aren't limited to your face. Try the Clarifying Essentials Back Treatment or new hand and arm or foot treatments offered at Elements to bring skin benefits to harder-to-reach areas.



Pair treatments with a clean home routine.

Your esthetician will recommend Sanitas products—free of parabens and packed with effective ingredients—to continue the benefits at home.



Embrace consistency with membership.

Because skin care works best over time, Elements' Wellness Membership allows clients to integrate skin therapy into their regular wellness routine without rebooking or large upfront costs.

*For new clients only. Discount and services may vary, see participating studios for details. No cash value.

About WellBiz Brands, Inc.

WellBiz Brands, Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including, Amazing Lash Studio®, Drybar®, Elements Massage, Fitness Together®. and Radiant Waxing®. The company's cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. The WellBizONE™ system, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.

