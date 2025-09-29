Get a Taste of The Human Bean at This Monday's Grand Opening in Missouri City

September 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // The Human Bean drive-thru and walk-in café is coming to town at 5310 Sienna Parkway in Missouri City beginning Monday, September 29. Visitors will get a first taste of the café’s signature offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, clean caffeine-powered Bright® Energy, and good eats to-go.

This location will be The Human Bean’s 7th walk-in café, giving guests the chance to enjoy their drinks in a welcoming indoor space. Guests will also be greeted by a custom mural, designed to celebrate the local community and provide a vibrant backdrop for their visits.

Local owners Ed & Eric Venegas say the location will offer premium products and exceptional customer service — served with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“We’re thrilled to embark on this journey with The Human Bean,” says Venegas. “Our team has been buzzing with energy getting ready for this grand opening, and we’re excited to welcome the community to be a part of the journey, too.”

At The Human Bean, the "bean on top" is more than just a treat—it's a symbol of how the company goes above and beyond for their customers. Every drink is topped with a chocolate-covered espresso bean as a small but meaningful way of showing The Human Bean’s commitment to exceptional service, quality, and delight in every cup.

The 26 year-old coffee franchise has found a recipe for success by mixing cheerful baristas with sustainably-sourced coffee and innovative beverage blends. The new Missouri City location, while independently-owned, will take part in company-wide givebacks including Coffee for a Cure day in October — The Human Bean’s biggest and longest-running giveback day of the year. Customers will be able to support these efforts simply by enjoying their favorite beverages and bites on special days.

Menu favorites include the company’s signature Snowy® Mocha, Java Chip Granita, and proprietary Bright Energy drink made with natural caffeine sourced from green coffee beans. Guests will also find seasonal and specialty drinks on the menu throughout the year, as well as countless ways to customize drinks to their liking.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean in Missouri City has to offer from 5 am-8 pm everyday, and can prepare for their visit by finding the drink menu and downloading the Rewards App online.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 270 locations open or under development in 24 states.

