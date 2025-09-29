Hungry Howie's Launches 17th Annual Love, Hope & Pizza Campaign with Pink Pizza Boxes to Support National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc®

National Pizza Franchise Donates a Portion of Proceeds from Every Pizza Sold Through October 31

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Sept. 29, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Hungry Howie's , the originator of Flavored Crust® Pizza, is once again turning its pizza boxes pink this fall with the launch of its 17th Annual Love, Hope & Pizza® campaign, benefiting National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF).

From now through October 31, Hungry Howie's pizzas will be served in pink boxes as a reminder of the brand's commitment to breast cancer awareness. For every pizza sold at participating locations nationwide, a portion of proceeds will be donated to NBCF to support awareness, education, and patient programs. Customers can also contribute by rounding up their bill at checkout or donating $1, $5, or $10.

"We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with NBCF through Love, Hope & Pizza," said Steve Jackson, CEO of Hungry Howie's. "This campaign has been at the heart of our philanthropic efforts for 17 years, and we're grateful to our customers and franchisees for joining us in making a difference."

"Hungry Howie's ongoing support has helped us reach thousands of women with life-saving resources and compassionate care," said Kevin Hail, CEO at NBCF. "We're honored to partner with a brand that shares our commitment to making a meaningful impact as we Help Women Now facing breast cancer."

Since its launch in 2009, Love, Hope & Pizza has raised more than $5 million for NBCF, supporting critical initiatives in early detection, education, and patient services.

About Hungry Howie's

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie's has been around for 50 years and provides customers of all ages with high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 500 stores in 19 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie's offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

The company is also widely known for its annual Love Hope & Pizza campaign, giving back to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for the past 16 years. The campaign marks its commitment to give back to local communities, by educating all around breast cancer awareness. To learn more about Hungry Howie's and to stay in the know, check out www.HungryHowies.com or stay up to date through Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc®.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc®. (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 18 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/.

