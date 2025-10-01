FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Appoints Wayne Cavanaugh as New Chief Executive Officer, Ushering in Next Chapter of Growth

Seasoned Healthcare and Franchise Leader Brings 20+ Years of Experience in Scaling Mission-Driven Organizations

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // SARASOTA, Fla. – FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers, the nation’s fastest-growing physical therapy franchise with more than 600 locations nationwide, announced today the appointment of Wayne Cavanaugh as its new Chief Executive Officer. Cavanaugh, a dynamic leader with more than two decades of experience across healthcare, private equity, and wellness, will guide FYZICAL through its next phase of innovation and growth.

Known for driving and scaling mission-driven organizations, Cavanaugh most recently served as the CEO of Family Care Center, a premier behavioral health provider. During his time there, the company achieved a tenfold increase in organic growth while preserving clinical excellence and advancing a culture rooted in purpose and impact. Cavanaugh has also served as a CEO, Operating Partner, advisor, board member and investor in a number of other highly successful companies within healthcare and wellness.

Under Cavanaugh’s leadership, FYZICAL will continue to elevate its clinical excellence and expand access to care while driving franchise growth nationwide through disciplined execution of its proven franchise model. As a recognized leader in physical therapy and vestibular health, the brand remains committed to its proprietary balance paradigm and holistic approach to physical therapy. FYZICAL remains focused on individualized care to balance disorders, support rehabilitation and prevent falls through industry-leading treatment.

"FYZICAL has already built an extraordinary foundation of clinical excellence and patient trust. I’m energized by the opportunity to help expand that impact—bringing innovative care, empowering clinicians, and strengthening communities nationwide. Together, we’ll build on FYZICAL’s momentum and grow with purpose.” said Wayne Cavanaugh, CEO of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers.

In recognition of its outstanding performance in 2025, FYZICAL has earned several prestigious honors already this year:

Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500: Ranked #1 in Category (Physical Therapy – Best of the Best)

Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises: Ranked #40

Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500: Ranked #192 overall

Franchise Business Review: Named a Top 200 Franchise, based on franchisee satisfaction

As their growth continues, FYZICAL is looking for qualified franchisees to develop single or multi-unit ownership across the United States. Those interested in franchise opportunities with FYZICAL can visit www.FYZICALfranchise.com to learn more about joining our growing network. FYZICAL also offers its Partnership Advantage Program, which connects licensed physical therapists with motivated entrepreneurs to collaborate with, cultivate, and co-own FYZICAL clinics.

About FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers:

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry as the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasting an extensive network of over 600 locations that span across 47 states. Committed to a holistic approach, FYZICAL provides top-notch, personalized care plans to treat patients of all ages experiencing muscle, joint, and neurological conditions including balance and vestibular issues. As an advocate for patient choice and direct access, FYZICAL empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. For more information about FYZICAL or to find the nearest location, visit fyzical.com.

SOURCE FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers

###

Media Contact:

Jayne E. Bauer

847.894.9766

[email protected]

