Checkers & Rally’s Opens in West Allis with New Drive-Thru Location

America’s #1 Double Drive-Thru Brand Brings Bold Flavors and Affordable Convenience to Wisconsin

October 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // WEST ALLIS, Wis. – Checkers & Rally’s, the iconic double drive-thru brand known for its legendary taste, undeniable value, and game-changing innovation, is excited to announce the opening of a new restaurant in West Allis, Wisconsin, located at 11013 W. Greenfield. This restaurant is spearheaded by Checkers & Rally’s franchisee, Sanjay Patel.

Local entrepreneur Sanjay Patel brings his veteran ownership skill set and extensive experience to the new restaurant. Patel currently owns three other Checkers & Rally’s locations across the Milwaukee metro area and has spent more than two decades in the restaurant and hospitality industry. In addition to Checkers & Rally’s, he has operated other business concepts, including Subway, hotel properties, and a donut-making operation. In 2020, Patel signed a deal to develop five Checkers & Rally’s restaurants in Southeastern Wisconsin while also acquiring the brand’s three existing Milwaukee locations. The West Allis opening will be the first restaurant from that agreement, with the remaining four locations planned to debut within the next four years.

A grand opening event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To celebrate the restaurant’s opening, Checkers & Rally’s of West Allis is offering a variety of family fun and giveaways for guests to enjoy throughout the day:

The first 25 cars to go through the drive-thru will receive free fries for an entire year.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru guests will have the chance to enter a raffle to win a 70-inch flat screen TV (Limit 1 entry per vehicle).

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can enjoy balloon twisting and face painting.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., drive-thru guests will have the chance to enter a raffle to win two Milwaukee Bucks basketball tickets (Limit 1 entry per vehicle).

“The Checkers & Rally’s brand continues to thrive in Southeastern Wisconsin, and my team and I are proud to be a part of that growth,” said Patel. “This new West Allis restaurant is just the beginning of our expansion, and I can’t wait to bring even more convenient, craveable meals to the communities we serve over the next several years.”

The restaurant will offer guests in the West Allis area an engaging and seamless restaurant experience. The new location introduces cutting-edge technology to improve the speed and efficiency of service, while maintaining the bold flavors and value that Checkers & Rally’s is known for. The new restaurant expands Checkers & Rally’s footprint in Wisconsin, underscoring the brand’s steady growth across the Midwest. Known for its craveable food and unbeatable value, Checkers & Rally’s continues to reach new communities with convenient, double drive-thru locations.

“We look forward to expanding Checkers & Rally’s in Wisconsin with experienced owners, and Sanjay exemplifies a franchisee that’s passionate about driving multi-unit growth,” said Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. “Our brand is committed to quality operations, and the West Allis community sets a strong example of the type of area we look to grow in. We’re thrilled about this new opening and can’t wait to see the positive impact this restaurant will have locally.”

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers & Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support, and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers & Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in South and Central Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Las Vegas, Florida, and South Carolina.

About Checkers & Rally’s

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With over 700 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including Franchise Times Top 500, Entrepreneur Top 500, Franchise Business Review’s Top Franchises, Franchise Rock Star, and “Most Profitable Franchises” in 2024. The brand also earned recognition for its best-in-class training and education programs, winning four prestigious Brand Hall Group awards in 2024.

To learn more about Checkers & Rally’s franchise opportunities, visit checkersfranchising.com. For more information about Checkers & Rally’s, visit checkers.com.

SOURCE Checkers & Rally's

