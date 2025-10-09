Dunkin'® Celebrates 10K U.S. Location

October 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // Dunkin’ celebrated its 10,000th U.S. location which opened last week just outside of Chicago in Darien, Illinois. Together, franchisees Bud and Raj Patel of The Hari Group alongside Inspire leadership celebrated the milestone opening with hundreds of Dunkin’ fans.

“Today, we’re not just celebrating this opening – we’re recognizing the guests who energize us to power forward, and the team members and franchisees who make it happen,” says Scott Murphy, Inspire Chief Brand Officer and Dunkin’ President. “As we look forward to the next 10,000 restaurants, the momentum behind this brand has never been stronger. It feels good to be Dunkin’."

To make the Darien location truly iconic, Dunkin’ partnered with other institutions in the local community to bring it to life. Chicago artist Emmy Star Brown painted a custom Darien-inspired mural on the side of the building, incorporating the area’s white oak tree, Darien flag, and Chicago skyline. Garrett Popcorn, another Chicago staple, created custom popcorn-topped Chicago Donuts for opening day.

For The Hari Group, this isn’t just a big number for the brand – it also marks their 100th Dunkin’. “We’ve come a long way from the 10 units my father and I started with,” says Co-Founder Raj Patel. “Reaching 100 Dunkin’ locations is an incredible accomplishment and something I’m very proud of, but it’s not the finish line. Our sights are set much higher — we’re just getting started. Change is constant, and staying ahead takes hard work, focus, and dedication.”

Inspire strives to be the franchisor of choice in the restaurant industry, and the success of franchisees who choose to grow within its portfolio of brands is the strongest testament to that mission. That’s why anything is possible with Inspire: any brand, any format, any space.

To learn more about franchising with Inspire and our brands, visit inspirebrands.com/Franchising.

SOURCE Dunkin’

