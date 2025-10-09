HomeWell Care Services Secures Ranking in Franchise Times’ Top 400 Franchises

October 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // Burkburnett, Texas — HomeWell Care Services, a leading national provider of non-medical home care, has been recognized in the Franchise Times Top 400 list, an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S. franchises based on global systemwide sales from the previous year.

To identify award winners, the Franchise Times’ research team spent five months compiling sales information for the rankings, including five-year sales history graphs, top 10 lists, and industry subcategories. Building upon their database that dates back to 1999, the team used a combination of companies’ voluntary reports and publicly available data to collect verified information for their rankings.

Making its debut on the list, HomeWell placed in the health and medical category, which saw a 12.7% gain in sales — the highest percentage gain of all categories. According to the Franchise Times, this increase was mainly influenced by several senior care brands facing the rising demand for older adults to age in place rather than move to a care facility. Of the 11 senior care brands that posted double-digit growth in 2024, HomeWell is among the top pacesetters with a remarkable 30.8% increase in sales growth and 45.5% increase in unit growth for the year. By year’s end, the company also had $138.5 million in systemwide sales.

“To be listed among the top 400 franchises is an honor in itself, but to place in the list’s top two senior care brands is especially gratifying,” says Crystal Franz, CEO of HomeWell Franchising, Inc. “This recognition not only reflects our system’s hard work and dedication, but also our ability to adapt and meet growing demand in what has become an increasingly more dynamic industry. Most importantly, profitability for us as a franchise ultimately means better tools and support so our franchisees can provide quality service to the families they serve.”

Since the financial performance results of 2024 were officially released this February, the HomeWell franchise has continued its remarkable growth journey, already surpassing 2024 in several key metrics. This year, HomeWell expanded to over 100 agencies nationwide and is now swiftly approaching a potential $180 million in system revenue for the year — a first for the organization.

With a growing collection of recent awards, including placement on Franchise Business Review’s Most Profitable Franchises list and its fifth consecutive ranking in the annual Inc. 5000, HomeWell continues to establish itself as a top choice for entrepreneurs for 2026, along with countless families nationwide in search of home care for their loved ones.

About HomeWell

HomeWell Care Services®, franchised by HomeWell Franchising Inc., provides personal care, companionship, and homemaker services for seniors and other homebound individuals so they can remain safely in the comfort of wherever they call home. HomeWell is committed to helping people live life more fully and offers special programs for fall prevention, post-medical care, and life enrichment.

HomeWell Franchising Inc. is a premier franchisor with nearly 70 locations representing more than 100 territories across the United States. The company has a strong pipeline of new agencies set to open. HomeWell has been recognized as a Franchise Business Review Top 100 low-investment franchise, an Inc. 5000 company, and consecutively ranked among the nation’s top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®. For more information on HomeWell or to explore franchise opportunities, visit HomeWell Care Services or HomeWell Care Services Franchising.

