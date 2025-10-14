Grease Monkey and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service Earn Spots on Franchise Times Top 400 List

Leading Automotive Aftermarket Franchise Brands Recognized for Strong Performance and Strategic Expansion

October 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.– Grease Monkey® and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service® have been named to the Franchise Times Top 400 list for the seventh and fifth consecutive years, respectively. Reflecting their ongoing momentum, Grease Monkey climbed 11 spots to No. 177 this year, while SpeeDee secured its position at No. 300.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S. based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of rigorous five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.

This year’s recognition not only celebrates Grease Monkey and SpeeDee’s impressive achievements but also reflects FullSpeed Automotive’s continued momentum and innovation across its portfolio. By consistently raising the bar in automotive care, the company strengthens its reputation, attracts new franchise partners, and reinforces its leadership position within the industry. In addition to highlighting individual growth for Grease Monkey and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, the rankings outlined the top five fastest-growing sectors, with the automotive industry rising in the ranks to third.

Franchise Times Fastest-Growing Industry Sectors

1. Health & Medical +12.7%

2. Personal Services +8.8%

3. Automotive +7.1%

4. Cleaning Services +2.7%

5. Printing & Shipping +2.7%

“Being named to the Franchise Times Top 400 reinforces the tremendous growth and strength of FullSpeed Automotive’s franchise model,” said Ron Stilwell, President of FullSpeed Automotive. “We are honored to be recognized among the nation’s leading franchise brands, a testament to our significant sales performance, operational excellence, and the dedication of our franchise partners.”

Now boasting more than 950 company-owned, franchised, and licensed locations, FullSpeed Automotive aims to achieve its growth goal of 1000 units by the end of 2026. FullSpeed Automotive is looking to bring on qualified and engaged individuals seeking single, multi-unit, and conversion opportunities.

For more information, visit greasemonkeyfranchise.com, speedeeoilfranchise.com, fullspeedautomotive.com, or call 800-364-0352. To explore franchise opportunities across all three brands, visit: https://oilchangefranchises.com/.

About FullSpeed Automotive®

FullSpeed Automotive is among the nation’s largest franchisors and operators of automotive aftermarket repair facilities and home to flagship brands Grease Monkey, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service, and Kwik Kar. FullSpeed brands offer oil changes, tire sales and rotations, brake services, car washes, and other ancillary services through multiple brand formats that target several desirable segments of the service market. The company’s strategic geographic footprint of 900-plus franchised and company-owned locations provides density in high growth markets. In 2023, both Grease Monkey and SpeeDee were included in Entrepreneur’s prestigious Franchise 500 ranking. FullSpeed is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. For more information, go to www.fullspeedautomotive.com.

About Grease Monkey®

Founded in 1978 and part of the FullSpeed Automotive family of brands, Grease Monkey has more than 47 years of expertise in oil changes and automotive maintenance. There are more than 460 Grease Monkey auto centers in the United States, China, Colombia, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. In 2023, Grease Monkey was included in Entrepreneur’s prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the seventh consecutive year, and ranked #69 on Entrepreneur’s First-Ever List of Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit. Grease Monkey is also proud to have received the VetFran 5â€Star rating demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to “provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation’s Veterans and their Spouses.” For more information, go to www.greasemonkeyfranchise.com.

About SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®

Founded in 1980, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service is a franchise-based full-service automotive care company headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO. SpeeDee is a subsidiary of FullSpeed Automotive. There are more than 170 SpeeDee auto centers located throughout the United States and Mexico. In 2023, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service was included in Entrepreneur’s prestigious Franchise 500 ranking for the fifth consecutive year. Alongside franchise accolades, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top Franchise for Veterans for the sixth year in a row, ranking #12. SpeeDee is also proud to have received the VetFran 5â€Star rating, demonstrating its extraordinary commitment to “provide access and opportunities in franchising to our Nation’s Veterans and their Spouses.” For more information, visit www.speedeeoilfranchise.com.

About the Franchise Times Top 400

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at www.franchisetimes.com/top-400-2025.

SOURCE FullSpeed Automotive®

###

Media Contact:

Ethan Gutstein

847.945.1300 ext. 271

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.