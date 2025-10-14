Ziggi’s Coffee Opens First Rockdale County Location Oct. 21, Expanding in the Greater Atlanta Market

Denver-based specialty coffee and beverage franchise celebrates its grand opening week with community events and festive fall promotions, Oct. 27-Nov. 2

October 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENVER – Ziggi’s Coffee, one of the nation’s leading specialty coffee franchises known for its handcrafted beverages and signature roasted coffee, announced it will officially open the doors of its new Conyers, Georgia location on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 5 a.m. The store marks one of the first Ziggi’s Coffee shops in the Atlanta metro area, continuing the brand’s rapid expansion across the Southeast.

The new 1,200-square-foot drive-thru shop, located at 1730 Highway 138, will offer a fast, friendly and convenient stop for commuters, families and students in Rockdale County.

The Conyers location is locally owned and operated by Rafiq Lightwala, a first-time Ziggi’s franchisee and proud member of the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce. With a background in marketing and business management, Lightwala recognizes Conyers as a thriving community, one with a strong local spirit, a growing family base, and steady commuter traffic along Highway 138. He appreciates the city’s active events calendar and its close connections with major employers such as Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and Rockdale County Public Schools.

“I’m excited to bring Ziggi’s to Conyers and create a place people can count on every day,” said Rafiq Lightwala, owner of the Ziggi’s Coffee in Conyers. “This community has a welcoming, small-town feel, and we want to be part of that – by getting to know our guests by name, supporting local schools, hosting fundraisers and being a dependable stop in their daily routines.”

As part of this location’s grand opening, the community is invited to join in a weeklong celebration featuring special promotions, giveaways and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local leaders.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

Ziggi’s Coffee will host an official ribbon-cutting with the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. at the new location. Local media, community members and city representatives are encouraged to attend.

Grand Opening Week of Treats – Oct. 27 – Nov. 2

The new Conyers location will also offer a full week of daily deals, perfectly timed with Halloween, giving guests fun ways to experience the brand:

Monday, Oct. 27 – 50% Off Any Menu Drink (limit one per person; excludes bottled beverages)

Tuesday, Oct. 28 – Fundraiser Day benefiting local schools (portion of sales donated; no additional discounts)

Wednesday, Oct. 29 – 50% off one food item with the purchase of a 16oz or larger drink (excludes bottled beverages)

Thursday, Oct. 30 – Free Ziggi’s for a Year Giveaway and branded swag giveaways via the Ziggi’s Rewards program. (Free Ziggi’s for a Year equates to one 16oz drink per week for 52 weeks; nontransferable; no purchase necessary to enter or win; must be a Ziggi’s Rewards member)

Friday, Oct. 31 (Halloween Day) – “BOO-GO” Day: Buy one drink, get one free (of equal or lesser value) when a guest comes in costume with a friend (In-store only; limit one per customer)

Saturday, Nov. 1 – $1.49 Dirty Soda Day (20oz; limit one per customer; excludes taxes/modifiers)

Sunday, Nov. 2 – Free KidZone with the purchase of a 16oz or larger drink (limit one per customer; not combinable)

Full discount terms can be found on Ziggi’s website here.

A New Go-To Destination for Drinks and Community

Ziggi’s Coffee features a full beverage lineup that includes specialty coffees, chai and teas, Fresherz, Energy Infusions, smoothies, Sparkling Sodas and more. The brand has recently expanded its menu with Dirty Soda, a playful, handcrafted alternative to traditional coffee and soda options, crafted with flavored soda bases, fruit purees, candy toppings and creamy finishes.

Lightwala plans to take an active role in the community by supporting Rockdale County schools through fundraisers and teacher appreciation events, delivering coffee to local healthcare workers, and participating in local events across Olde Town Conyers and the Georgia International Horse Park events.

“The opening of Ziggi’s Coffee in Conyers reinforces our mission to connect with communities nationwide,” said Brandon Knudsen, co-founder and CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “This location will bring our signature fast, friendly service to a vibrant and growing area just outside Atlanta.”

Location & Hours

Ziggi’s Coffee – Conyers

1730 Highway 138, Ste. A, Conyers, GA 30013

Hours: Monday–Friday 5:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday 6:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards. For more information, or to find a Ziggi’s Coffee location near you, visit: www.ziggiscoffee.com.

About Ziggi’s Coffee

Founded in 2004 and franchised since 2016, Ziggi’s Coffee opened its first location in Longmont, Colorado where it became known for its innovative food and beverage menu and dedication to the communities it serves. Ziggi’s Coffee has earned national recognition in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500® and the Inc. 5000. With a lineup that includes signature coffees, energy drinks, smoothies, and Dirty Sodas, the brand continues to redefine beverage innovation. Ziggi’s Coffee currently has more than 100 locations open across 23 states, with over 200 in development. Learn more at www.ziggiscoffee.com.

Media Contact:

Missa Webb

720.438.9476

[email protected]

