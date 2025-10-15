FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Appoints Louis San Miguel as Chief Financial Officer to Advance Next Phase of Scalable Growth

Seasoned Healthcare Finance Leader Brings Private-Equity and Multi-Site Expansion Expertise to the Nation's Fastest-Growing Physical Therapy Franchise

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise with more than 600 locations across 47 states, announced today the appointment of Louis San Miguel as Chief Financial Officer. San Miguel will oversee FYZICAL's finance, accounting, planning, and analytics functions, partnering with executive leadership to support clinic-level performance, franchisee success, and the brands continued national expansion.

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers has announced the appointment of Louis San Miguel as Chief Financial Officer.

San Miguel joins FYZICAL from Gastro Health, a leading U.S. physician-practice platform specializing in gastrointestinal care, where he served as Vice President of Finance & Accounting. In his nearly ten-year tenure, San Miguel:

Supported the organization's growth from 60 physicians in one state to nearly 400 physicians and 200 advanced practitioners across seven states.

Facilitated a 2021 recapitalization, transitioning sponsorship from Audax Private Equity to OMERS Private Equity.

Led the team responsible for the financial health of the organization, overseeing budgeting, financial reporting and compliance to ensure strategic support, financial growth and sustainability.

"Louis brings precisely the blend of rigor, scalability and healthcare-services experience we value," said Wayne Cavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers. "His track record of building durable finance infrastructure in high-growth, multi-site organizations will help us sharpen clinic economics, invest with discipline, and deliver even greater support for our franchisees as we accelerate FYZICAL's momentum nationwide."

Prior to Gastro Health, San Miguel worked in KPMG's Financial Due Diligence practice and began his career as an Auditor at Deloitte & Touche. He earned both his MBA in Finance and BS in Accounting from Fordham University in New York City.

"I look forward to serving the leadership team as a trusted partner, ensuring fiscal discipline while also identifying and capitalizing on opportunities for long-term value creation for FYZICAL and its franchisees," said Louis San Miguel, CFO of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers.

As their growth continues, FYZICAL is looking for qualified franchisees to develop single or multi-unit ownership across the United States. Those interested in franchise opportunities with FYZICAL can visit www.FYZICALfranchise.com to learn more about joining the growing network. FYZICAL also offers its Partnership Advantage Program, which connects licensed physical therapists with motivated entrepreneurs to collaborate with, cultivate, and co-own FYZICAL clinics.

About FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry as the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasting an extensive network of over 600 locations that span across 47 states. Committed to a holistic approach, FYZICAL provides top-notch, personalized care plans to treat patients of all ages experiencing muscle, joint, and neurological conditions including balance and vestibular issues. As an advocate for patient choice and direct access, FYZICAL empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. For more information about FYZICAL or to find the nearest location, visit fyzical.com.

SOURCE FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers

###

Media Contact:

Gabe Rosenberg

734-277-8332

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.