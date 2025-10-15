Rock N’ Roll Sushi to Bring Sushi Amplified Experience to Texas Capital

Franchisees plan the first Austinâ€‘area shop with eyes on Georgetown and Leander

October 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // AUSTIN, Texas —Rock N Roll Sushi, a fast casual sushi brand known for its vibrant, music-inspired dining experience, signed an area development agreement paving the way for its entrance in Austin and the next step in its strategic growth across the Lone Star State.

The Austin-area franchise will be owned and operated by a mother and son team, May Chen and Mason Ho, who will lead the Austin development.

“I grew up in a family that owned a Chinese restaurant, and being involved in the business from a young age taught me the importance of quality, community and service,” said Ho, who has lived in Austin for over 14 years and will spearhead the development. “Sushi is loved in Austin, and we can’t wait to bring a new theme of dining that will thrive here.”

With plans to introduce the brand’s Americanâ€‘style sushi and rockâ€‘inspired vibe to communities where sushi options are limited and demand is rising, site searches are underway in Georgetown and Leander.

Chen added, “When we researched different franchise opportunities, Rock N Roll Sushi immediately aligned with our values. We loved the food, the atmosphere and how seamless the franchise process was. It felt like the perfect way to bring something exciting and meaningful to our community.”

This agreement supports Rock N’ Roll Sushi’s broader growth strategy of expanding into high-visibility, high-potential markets. The brand’s ability to attract experienced operators like Chen and Ho continue to build momentum and reinforce its position as a rising leader in franchise dining.

“We’re excited to welcome May and Mason to the Rock N’ Roll Sushi family,” said Chris Kramolis, chief development officer. “Bringing deep community knowledge and the entrepreneurial drive we look for in franchise partners, leadership will be key in introducing Rock N’ Roll Sushi to the Central Texas market and supporting future growth.”

Having experienced an explosion in popularity over the last few years, Rock N’ Roll Sushi continues to grow across the U.S. with locations open or in development in more than a dozen states.

Rock N’ Roll Sushi was founded on the idea of combining American-style sushi with rock culture and a laid-back atmosphere where diners can turn up the volume on flavor and fun. From the décor to the music and menu names, every detail is crafted to deliver a one-of-a-kind dining experience with deliciously twisted food made fresh for everyone.

Boasting flavors that are big, bold and loud — the American-style sushi restaurant is a place where fans can experience the rock and the rolls they love with the ones they love. Everything about this unique brand, from its soundtrack to its soul, is pure rock ‘n’ roll — raw, inspired, amplified.

About Rock N’ Roll Sushi

Founded in 2010 by husband-and-wife duo Lance and Gerri Mach Hallmark in Mobile, Alabama, Rock N’ Roll Sushi is the original American-style sushi restaurant founded on great food, true love and rock n’ roll music. It’s the only themed restaurant in the world where local and loyal fans can experience the rock they love and the rolls they love with the ones they love. The menu is broken down by Opening Acts, Classics, Green Room, Headliners (with Raw Tracks), Back Stage Hibachi, Kids Rock and After Party, with Rock N’ Roll Sushi’s greatest hits – like Crispy Wontons, Punk Rock Roll, VIP Roll and Hibachi – stealing the show. From humble beginnings in a modest 1,000-square-foot space tucked inside the Mobile Mall, Rock N’ Roll Sushi has rapidly expanded to encompass more than 75 locations across the southeastern U.S. in just a decade. For more information about Rock N’ Roll Sushi, visit rocknrollsushi.com or follow the brand on Facebook or Instagram.

