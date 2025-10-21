From the Tap to Your Glass: Harpoon x Dunkin’® Nitro Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso Stout Has Arrived

October 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // Raise your glass with Dunkin’® this fall! We’re teaming up with our friends at Harpoon to introduce the Harpoon Dunkin’ Nitro Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso Stout – a delicious, new stout that combines the flavors you know and love from Dunkin’ and Harpoon!

We’ve been brewing up this idea with our friends at Harpoon for a while, and it’s finally ready to pour – a 6% ABV stout made with real Dunkin’ espresso and a swirl of brown sugar sweetness.

The best part? This is Harpoon’s first ever first-ever fully-nitrogenated standalone packaged beer – which means each and every sip is naturally creamy, bringing out the richness of the espresso in a whole new way.

Once you get your hands on a stout, make sure you give the can a good shake before pouring into a glass for the full effect. We’d even recommend popping your glass into the freezer for a few minutes beforehand for extra chill. Watch as the frothy, cascading magic unfolds before your very eyes… and enjoy!

The Harpoon Dunkin’ Nitro Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso Stout is available now in a 6-pack of 12oz cans and on draft at select locations, so you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home – maybe relaxing by a bonfire on a chilly evening – or out with friends on a fall night.

Check out the product finder at harpoon.com to find out where you can try for yourself – get it now before it’s too late! Cheers!

SOURCE Dunkin’

