IFA Names Morrow Hill as Preferred Vendor for Real Estate and Project Management Services

Partnership expands IFA’s vendor network with a leading provider in franchise real estate and project management solutions

October 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // WASHINGTON – The International Franchise Association (IFA) today named Morrow Hill, a leading provider of commercial real estate strategies worldwide, as its newest preferred vendor for Real Estate and Project Management Services. This partnership underscores IFA’s commitment to equipping members with industry-leading resources that drive franchise success.

“Morrow Hill is a leader in real estate services who understands the complex needs and challenges of franchised businesses, and we're pleased to welcome them as a preferred vendor,” said Sheila Fischer, IFA Senior Vice President of Sales. “They have a proven track record of successful merchant services and industry-leading technologies that make them a tremendous asset to our members.”

A trusted IFA supplier member since 2018, Morrow Hill exclusively represents tenants in lease negotiations, providing a cost-free location management solution. Specializing in working with clients through a single point of contact, Morrow Hill’s centralized platform handles the management of all aspects of leasing, providing an efficient way of recording all transactions. Their services include their own data analytics platforms, Vision Map and Vision Track, to help identify market trends and optimize portfolio performance, among other unique attributes to support franchise brands as they explore their real estate needs.

“We’re thrilled to be named as a preferred vendor by IFA,” said Jonathan Hill, co-founder of Morrow Hill. “Our team works directly with franchise brands to streamline real estate operations and support their growth — without outsourcing or hidden fees. Our goal is to make franchise expansion as seamless and strategic as possible.”

Preferred vendors are selected by IFA to align top-tier supplier members with high-value opportunities for all IFA members. They must actively support the IFA’s mission to enhance, promote, and protect the franchise business model. More information on Morrow Hill is available here, and IFA’s preferred vendor program is available here.

About The International Franchise Association

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world’s oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 831,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.8 million direct jobs, $896.9 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

About Morrow Hill

Morrow Hill is a technologyâ€‘driven commercial real estate firm that exclusively represents tenants with an unbiased, marketâ€‘true lens. From national portfolio management and transaction oversight to franchise real estate and lease administration, every service is coordinated through one consistent client team with no outsourcing. Powered by proprietary platforms like Vision Map and Vision Track, Morrow Hill fuses data, analytics, mapping, and milestone tracking into a seamless process that advances site selection, regulatory review, and project execution with clarity and speed.

SOURCE International Franchise Association

###

Media Contact:

Katherine Knight Patterson

(202) 662-0783

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.