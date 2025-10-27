Checkers & Rally’s Opens Second Concession Location in Kia Center

The Iconic Drive-Thru Brand Continues Acceleration of Non-Traditional Footprint in Sport Venues

October 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO, Fla. – Start your engines, Florida, Checkers & Rally’s is in the fast lane toward Orlando –

Checkers & Rally’s, the double drive-thru burger and fries brand, has announced a new concession space opening in the prominent Kia Center. The venue is home to the Orlando Magic, situated at 400 W Church Street. Fans can now enjoy the craveable menu at both the Promenade and Terrace levels of the arena.

The location will be operated by the Checkers & Rally’s corporate team, bringing a mouthwatering dining experience to sports and entertainment enthusiasts. In addition to developing the brand’s standard prototype, this new concession marks another milestone in Checkers & Rally’s expansion into non-traditional spaces. Most recently, the brand opened at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The continued growth in non-traditional settings underscores Checkers & Rally’s commitment to meeting guests wherever they are. The menu will be streamlined but will still feature fan-favorite items, including the Big Buford, Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders, and Famous Seasoned Fries. Additionally, if the Magic scores over 110 points at a home game, guests can claim a BOGO Buford combo through the Checkers & Rally’s app.

“We look forward to adding our second concession stand at the Kia Center,” said Robert Bhagwandat, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. “This expansion is a testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation and continued growth in non-traditional locations. We are eager for Checkers & Rally’s to become a staple for sports fans and entertainment attendees, as this marks the next step in our strategic development plan. The new concession stand will highlight innovation, community engagement, and an elevated culinary experience.”

Checkers & Rally’s is investing in the future of its brand. Expanding into the Kia Center is an indication of redefining the experience for our customers and elevating their satisfaction with the brand. By continuously pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in quick service, Checkers & Rally’s is always looking to lead in flavor innovation, operational efficiency, and fostering meaningful connections with the customers it serves.

Merged in 1999 to form one concept, Checkers & Rally’s primarily operates through a proven franchise model, in which owners benefit from brand recognition, operational support, and marketing resources. Potential franchise prospects can develop on less than half of an acre, which is half the size of competing drive-thru concepts. Checkers & Rally’s current strategy is targeting select markets throughout the United States, particularly in South and Central Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Las Vegas, Florida, and South Carolina.

About Checkers & Rally’s

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With over 700 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including Franchise Times Top 500, Entrepreneur Top 500, Franchise Business Review’s Top Franchises, Franchise Rock Star, and “Most Profitable Franchises” in 2024. The brand also earned recognition for its best-in-class training and education programs, winning four prestigious Brand Hall Group awards in 2024.

To learn more about Checkers & Rally’s franchise opportunities, visit checkersfranchising.com. For more information about Checkers & Rally’s, visit checkers.com.

SOURCE Checkers & Rally’s

###

Media Contact:

Ryan Gorton

(708) 541-0355

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.