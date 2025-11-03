Bigger, Bolder, Better: Papa Johns Redefines Pizza Night with The Grand Papa Pizza

The brand’s biggest pizza ever showcases Papa Johns’ commitment to quality and craftsmanship, joined by the new Salted Caramel Blondie dessert bar

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Papa Johns is proving that bigger truly just got better with the launch of NEW The Grand Papa, its largest pizza ever.

Measuring a massive 18 inches, The Grand Papa is hand-stretched from Papa Johns original dough – made with just six simple ingredients. The pizza features Italian-deli inspired flavors with a bold combination of the new savory deli-style pepperoni, a three-cheese blend and is finished with the brand’s signature Italian seasoning. The pizza is then cut into eight extra extra large slices and delivered in Papa Johns biggest box to date.

“The Grand Papa is a reflection of our continued focus on bringing premium ingredients and innovation to our biggest fans,” said Shivram Vaideeswaran, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing. “The Grand Papa is a great example of our Better Ingredients. Better Pizza. philosophy, bringing crafted, craveable flavors to a huge, new sharable pizza experience.”

The craveability doesn’t just stop at pizza. Papa Johns is also introducing the NEW Salted Caramel Blondie, a warm dessert perfect for pairing with every Papa Johns pizza.

"The Salted Caramel Blondie brings a new dimension to our dessert lineup—a warm, buttery bar made with brown sugar and caramel chips, finished with a touch of sea salt for balance,” said Thomas Smith, Corporate Chef and Senior Director of Culinary. “It’s a non-chocolate option that broadens our offerings, joins Papa Pairings as a new sharable treat, and is especially fitting for the holiday season.”

The Grand Papa is available nationwide through the Papa Johns app and papajohns.com at a price of just $14.99 starting November 3. The Salted Caramel Blondie is available starting November 10, priced at $6.99 when paired with another menu item as part of Papa Pairings or $9.49 individually.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with approximately 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

SOURCE Papa John’s International, Inc.

###

Media Contact:

Michelle Philippe

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.