Rock N’ Roll Sushi Pumps Up the Jams in Sikeston

Rapidly-growing American-style sushi concept increases Show-Me State footprint

November 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // SIKESTON, Mo. – The strings are tuned, levels are checked and the mic is hot as Rock N’ Roll Sushi prepares to take the stage in Sikeston for the first time on Nov. 6. Known for its blend of head-banging culture and twisted takes on traditional Japanese dishes, this new hot spot is perfect for those seeking a Sushi Amplified experience.

Owned and operated by franchisee Donnie Shaw, this new location is the brand’s first restaurant in the city, second in the state and 76th overall. Sikeston sushi-heads can find their new favorite hangout at 225 Main St., just minutes from the Sikeston Memorial Airport and the Missouri Delta Medical Center. Shaw, who also owns the thriving Cape Girardeau location, has monster-sized plans to blow speakers, taste buds and minds with his next stop on the Rock N’ Roll Sushi tour.

“Cape Girardeau’s response has been incredible, and we’re excited to keep that momentum going as we bring Rock N’ Roll Sushi’s high-voltage vibes to Sikeston,” said Shaw. “We’ve heard from a lot of folks asking for a place where they can truly Dine Out Loud, and that’s exactly what we’re going to give them.”

Guests can expect a lineup of fan-favorite sushi rolls and appetizers that are as flavorful as they are fun. From the Punk Rock Roll and VIP Roll to crispy wontons and other crowd favorites, the new restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At Rock N Roll Sushi, fans can count on food that’s fresh, bold and made to stand out. With big flavors, distinctive edge and an unapologetically loud attitude, it’s the only place to experience the rock you love and the rolls you love–with the ones you love.

To learn more about Rock N’ Roll Sushi, visit rocknrollsushi.com.

About Rock N’ Roll Sushi

Rock N’ Roll Sushi is the original American-style sushi restaurant founded on great food, true love and rock ‘n’ roll music. It’s the only theme restaurant in the world where local and loyal fans can experience the rock they love and the rolls they love with the ones they love. The menu is broken down by Opening Acts, Classics, Green Room, Headliners (with Raw Tracks), Back Stage Hibachi, Kids Rock and After Party, with Rock N’ Roll Sushi’s greatest hits – like Crispy Wontons, Punk Rock Roll, VIP Roll and Hibachi – stealing the show. From humble beginnings in a modest 1000-square-foot space tucked inside the Mobile Mall, Rock N’ Roll Sushi has rapidly expanded to encompass more than 75 locations across the Southeastern U.S. in just a decade. For more information about Rock N’ Roll Sushi, visit rocknrollsushi.com or follow the brand on Facebook or Instagram.

