International Franchise Association Names New Board Leadership

Names 14 new franchisor, franchisee, and supplier leaders to serve on IFA Board of Directors; Top leaders in franchising, along with committee leaders, will help advance IFA’s mission to protect, enhance, and promote franchising

November 06, 2025 // Franchising.com // WASHINGTON – The International Franchise Association (IFA) today announced the election of fourteen new franchise professionals to serve on its Board of Directors, selected to lead the top organization representing franchise businesses worldwide. The new directors—comprised of franchisor, franchisee, and supplier members—will assume their positions at the 2026 IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas February 23-25, 2026.

“These accomplished leaders represent the best of franchising—business owners and executives who understand the power of franchising to grow brands and support local ownership in the U.S. and around the world,” said Matt Haller, IFA President and CEO. “I’m grateful for their volunteer service in support of the IFA mission to strengthening the franchise business model and ensure the success of our members across all sectors.”

“Serving on the IFA Board of Directors is one of the highest honors a member of the franchise community can have to advance the franchise business model and the opportunities it creates,” said Mary Kennedy Thompson, Chair of the IFA Board of Directors and CEO of BNI. “This group brings a wealth of experience from across franchising’s diverse ecosystem. Their insight and leadership will help IFA continue to advocate for franchising and expand opportunity in the U.S. and around the world.”

The 2026 IFA Board of Directors includes representation across industries and business lines, reflecting the diversity of the franchise business model and the breadth of IFA’s membership. According to IFA data, in 2024, there were 831,000 franchise businesses in the U.S. employing nine million people and generating more than $900 billion in economic output.

The incoming 2026 IFA Board Members include:

Bill Bode, Chief Operating Officer, Planet Fitness

Lane Fisher, Partner, Fisher Zucker

Charles Keyser, President, Neonwax, LP

Kevin King, CEO and President, Donatos Pizza

Shelly O’Callaghan, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, International Dairy Queen

Nadia Sarangi, VP and Associate General Counsel, IHG Hotels & Resorts

Joe Sieve, Chief Restaurant and Global Development Officer, Papa Johns International

Cheryl Stanton, Chief Legal and Government Affairs Officer, Brightstar Care

Brad Stevenson, Chief Development Officer, Neighborly

Sam Tatevosyan, VP, Federal Government Relations and Global Policy, McDonald’s Corporation

Clement Troutman, Franchise Owner, Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Larisa Walega, Chief Growth Officer, Ziebart

Richard Weissman, Chairman, CEO, & Co-Founder, The Learning Experience

Tom Wood, President & CEO, Floor Coverings International

The new directors will serve an initial three-year term beginning in February 2026.

In addition to the new directors, IFA announces the succession of its 2026 officers, including the appointment of Dave Mortensen, co-founder of Anytime Fitness and Board member for Purpose Brands, as the incoming Second Vice Chair of the Board.

Leading the IFA Board of Directors, the 2026 IFA officers include:

Chair – Sam Ballas, CEO & Founder, East Coast Wings + Grill and Sammy’s Sliders

Vice Chair – Gary Robins, President, The G & C Robins Company

Second Vice Chair – Dave Mortensen, Co-founder and Board Member, Purpose Brands

Immediate Past Chair – Mary Kennedy Thompson, CEO, BNI

The 2026 IFA Board of Directors will also include representatives from the Diversity Institute Board, the Women’s Franchise Committee, and each of the IFA’s three forums (Franchisee Forum, Franchisor Forum, and Supplier Forum Advisory Board). The following representatives will serve on the Board while serving in their respective role:

Chair of the IFA Foundation’s Diversity Institute Board – John Lancaster, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development, Choice Hotels

Chair of the IFA Women’s Franchise Committee – Ali Kraus, Chief Marketing Officer, Benetrends Financial

Franchisee Forum

Chair – Jesse Keyser, CEO, Keyser Enterprises Vice Chair – Stephen Shields, Franchise Owner, Express Employment Professionals

Franchisor Forum

Chair – Emma Dickison, CEO & President, Home Helpers Home Care Vice Chair – Tom Wood, CEO, Floor Coverings International

Supplier Forum Advisory Board

Chair – Abby Schmidt, National Partnership Development Manager, Paychex Vice Chair – Daniel Mormino, President of Sales and Chief Business Officer, InfinitiHR



The directors’ full bios are available here.

