 Papa Johns Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Papa Johns Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Flat Total Global Comparable Sales
North America Comparable Sales Decreased 3%; International Comparable Sales Increased 7%&
Diluted EPS of $0.13; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.32,(a)
Updates Fiscal 2025 Outlook

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Papa John’s International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) (“Papa Johns®”) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2025.

Highlights

  • Global system-wide restaurant sales were $1.21 billion, a 2%(b) increase compared with the prior year period driven by higher International comparable sales and trailing twelve-month net restaurant growth.
  • North America comparable sales decreased 3% from a year ago as comparable sales from both Domestic Company-owned restaurants and North America franchised restaurants were down 3%; International comparable sales increased 7% compared with the prior year third quarter.
  • Opened 45 new restaurants system-wide, comprised of 18 restaurant openings in North America and 27 restaurant openings in International markets, including two new restaurants in India.
  • Total revenues of $508 million were flat compared with the prior year third quarter.
  • Net income was $4 million compared with $42 million in the prior year third quarter and adjusted EBITDA(a) was $48 million compared with $50 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Diluted earnings per common share was $0.13 compared with $1.27 in the prior year third quarter; adjusted diluted earnings per common share(a) was $0.32 compared with $0.43 last year.
  • At least $25 million of G&A savings identified through ongoing review of cost structure, in addition to at least $50 million of supply chain savings previously identified. Expects to fully realize these savings by fiscal year 2028. Supply chain savings expected to produce approximately 100-basis points of restaurant-level profitability improvement across both franchise and Company-owned restaurants.
  • Company accelerating refranchising program over the next two years.

CEO Commentary

“Our third quarter results reflect strong performance and building momentum of our transformation work in International markets, offset by softer North American sales given current consumer sentiment and a promotional QSR marketplace. We are sharpening our value proposition and rebuilding our innovation pipeline to add new sales layers to our business. This relentless flow of innovation will allow us to better respond to consumer needs, leveraging our competitive advantages of quality, craftsmanship, and freshness at an accessible price,” said Todd Penegor, President and CEO.

“As we execute our transformation strategy, we are also strengthening our competitiveness in strategic markets and developing a world-class technology platform to differentiate the customer experience. Concurrently, we are taking action to remove non-customer facing costs from the business and build a more nimble, efficient organization. We have identified substantial savings, and we expect to identify additional efficiency opportunities as our review progresses. Papa Johns is a strong brand with a healthy balance sheet, and I’m confident that the work underway will position us to drive sustainable, profitable growth and create value for our customers, franchisees, and shareholders,” Penegor added.

(a) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
(b) Growth rate excludes the impact of foreign currency.

Financial Highlights

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

September 28,
2025

 

September 29,
2024

 

Increase (Decrease)

 

September 28,
2025

 

September 29,
2024

 

Increase (Decrease)

Total revenues

 

$

508,154

 

$

506,807

 

$

1,347

 

 

$

1,555,629

 

$

1,528,617

 

$

27,012

 

Net income

 

$

4,473

 

$

41,788

 

$

(37,315

)

 

$

23,487

 

$

69,238

 

$

(45,751

)

Adjusted EBITDA(a)

 

$

47,759

 

$

49,929

 

$

(2,170

)

 

$

149,998

 

$

169,414

 

$

(19,416

)

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$

0.13

 

$

1.27

 

$

(1.14

)

 

$

0.69

 

$

2.09

 

$

(1.40

)

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(a)

 

$

0.32

 

$

0.43

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

1.09

 

$

1.71

 

$

(0.62

)

Results for the three and nine months of 2025 are not directly comparable with the prior year periods, as year-over-year comparisons are impacted by the UK restaurant closures and refranchising transactions that occurred in the second and third quarters of 2024, as well as the sale of two Quality Control Center (“QC Center”) properties in the prior year third quarter.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue: Total revenues of $508.2 million increased $1.3 million, or 0.3%, in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the prior year period, reflecting improved performance in International markets, partially offset by lower performance in North America. The increase in revenues was mostly attributable to a $1.9 million increase in Other revenues, primarily reflecting higher digital fees, a $1.2 million increase in Franchise royalties and fees, primarily driven by an increase in franchise revenues from our International franchisees due to higher comparable sales, and a $0.6 million increase in Commissary revenues, primarily driven by higher volumes and pricing.

The above increases were partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in Company-owned restaurant revenues, largely attributable to a $3.5 million decrease in revenues from our Domestic Company-owned restaurants, primarily due to lower comparable sales and the refranchising of 15 restaurants in the prior year, partially offset by an $0.8 million increase at our Company-owned restaurants in the UK driven by improved performance.

System-wide sales: For the third quarter of 2025, Global system-wide restaurant sales were $1.21 billion, up 2%(b) compared with the prior year third quarter, driven by higher International comparable sales and 1% global net restaurant growth on a trailing twelve-month basis. North America system-wide sales decreased 1%(b) to $879.8 million and International system-wide sales increased 10%(b) to $331.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with the prior year period.

Net income: Third quarter Net income was $4.5 million, a $37.3 million decrease compared with the prior year third quarter, primarily due to a pre-tax gain of $41.3 million associated with the sale of two QC Center properties in the prior year third quarter. Additionally, Net income was impacted by higher D&A expense compared with the prior year period, primarily driven by $6.1 million of accelerated depreciation related to the Company’s development and deployment of technology improvements and related anticipated retirement of legacy technology assets, along with higher G&A expenses primarily related to approximately $4.4 million of incremental investments in marketing and $2.4 million of higher management incentive compensation costs. Net income also reflects slightly lower interest expense driven by lower average interest rates during the quarter and lower tax expense, due to lower pre-tax income, compared with the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA(a) was $47.8 million, a $2.2 million decrease from the prior year third quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to higher G&A expenses largely related to incremental investments in marketing along with $2.4 million of higher variable incentive compensation costs, partially offset by outperformance in International and commodity deflation at our North America commissaries.

Earnings per share: Diluted earnings per common share was $0.13 for the third quarter of 2025 compared with $1.27 in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(a) was $0.32 for the third quarter of 2025 compared with $0.43 in the third quarter of 2024. These changes were primarily driven by the pre-tax gain of $41.3 million associated with the sale of two QC Center properties in the prior year third quarter and other factors impacting Net income and adjusted EBITDA(a) as discussed above.

Refer to the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional information concerning our operating results for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2025.

(a) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
(b) Growth rate excludes the impact of foreign currency.

Global Restaurant Sales Information

Global restaurant and comparable sales information for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2025, compared with the three and nine months ended September 29, 2024 are as follows (See “Supplemental Information and Financial Statements” below for related definitions):

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

Amounts below exclude the impact of foreign currency

September 28,
2025

 

September 29,
2024

 

September 28,
2025

 

September 29,
2024

Comparable sales growth (decline):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Domestic Company-owned restaurants

(3.1

)%

 

(6.7

)%

 

(2.5

)%

 

(4.6

)%

North America franchised restaurants

(2.6

)%

 

(5.3

)%

 

(1.3

)%

 

(3.4

)%

North America restaurants

(2.7

)%

 

(5.6

)%

 

(1.5

)%

 

(3.6

)%

International restaurants

7.1

%

 

(2.8

)%

 

4.7

%

 

(1.8

)%

Total comparable sales growth (decline)

(0.2

)%

 

(4.9

)%

 

(0.0

)%

 

(3.2

)%

System-wide restaurant sales growth (decline):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Domestic Company-owned restaurants

(2.1

)%

 

(4.8

)%

 

(1.2

)%

 

(2.8

)%

North America franchised restaurants

(0.8

)%

 

(3.8

)%

 

1.1

%

 

(2.4

)%

North America restaurants

(1.1

)%

 

(4.0

)%

 

0.6

%

 

(2.5

)%

International restaurants

10.3

%

 

0.0

%

 

7.5

%

 

2.2

%

Total global system-wide restaurant sales growth (decline)

1.8

%

 

(3.0

)%

 

2.3

%

 

(1.4

)%

Global Restaurants

As of September 28, 2025, there were 5,994 Papa Johns restaurants operating in 51 countries and territories, as follows:

Domestic

Company-

owned

 

Franchised

North

America

 

Total

North

America

 

International

Company-

owned

 

International

Franchised

 

Total

International

 

System-

wide

Beginning - June 29, 2025

541

 

2,976

 

3,517

 

13

 

2,459

 

2,472

 

5,989

Opened

4

 

14

 

18

 

 

27

 

27

 

45

Closed

 

(28)

 

(28)

 

 

(12)

 

(12)

 

(40)

Ending - September 28, 2025

545

 

2,962

 

3,507

 

13

 

2,474

 

2,487

 

5,994

Net restaurant growth/(decline)

4

 

(14)

 

(10)

 

 

15

 

15

 

5

Trailing four quarters net restaurant growth

8

 

45

 

53

 

 

33

 

33

 

86

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure which the Company defines as net cash provided by operating activities (from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows) less the purchases of property and equipment, excluding purchases of property and equipment related to damages from natural disasters, was $59.2 million for the nine months ended September 28, 2025, compared with $9.0 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year change primarily reflects timing of cash payments for the Company’s National Marketing Fund and favorable changes in working capital, lower cash taxes, and lower spending related to our International transformation initiatives.

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands)

September 28,
2025

 

September 29,
2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

106,192

 

 

$

55,884

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(47,002

)

 

 

(46,931

)

Free cash flow

$

59,190

 

 

$

8,953

 

We view free cash flow as an important financial measure because it is one factor that management uses in determining the amount of cash available for discretionary investment. Free cash flow is not a term defined by GAAP, and as a result, our measure of free cash flow might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Free cash flow should not be construed as a substitute for or a better indicator of the Company’s performance than the Company’s GAAP measures.

Cash Dividend

The Company paid cash dividends of $15.3 million ($0.46 per common share) in the third quarter of 2025. On October 29, 2025, our Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.46 per common share. The dividend will be paid on November 28, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 17, 2025.

2025 Outlook

The Company is updating its 2025 annual guidance for the following metrics:

2025 Metric

 

Prior Outlook

 

Current Outlook

System-wide sales

 

Up 2% to 5%

 

Up 1% to 2%

North America comparable sales

 

Flat to Up 2%

 

Down 2% to 2.5%

International comparable sales

 

Up 2% to 4%

 

Up 5% to 6%

North America gross openings

 

85 to 115

 

85 to 95

International gross openings

 

180 to 200

 

180 to 200

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below)

 

$200 million to $220 million

 

$190 million to $200 million

Depreciation and amortization

 

$70 million to $75 million

 

$80 million to $95 million

Adjusted Depreciation and amortization (as defined below)

 

NA

 

$70 million to $75 million

Interest expense

 

$40 million to $45 million

 

$40 million to $42 million

Effective tax rate

 

28% to 32%

 

27% to 30%

Capital expenditures

 

$75 million to $85 million

 

$75 million to $85 million

Adjusted EBITDA represents Net income before Net interest expense, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization, Stock-based compensation expense, and other adjustments that vary from period to period in accordance with the Company’s Non-GAAP policy. The Company believes adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure as it is widely used by analysts and investors to value the Company and its restaurants on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a term defined by GAAP, and is not intended to be a substitute for operating income, net income, or cash flows from operating activities, as defined under generally accepted accounting principles. As a result, our measure of adjusted EBITDA might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted depreciation and amortization represents depreciation and amortization expense excluding incremental depreciation expense related to the shortened useful life of legacy capitalized software assets due to the ongoing development and deployment of our new omnichannel platforms and other technology improvements.

This release includes forward-looking projections for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted depreciation and amortization. The Company excludes certain expenses and benefits from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted depreciation and amortization that, due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of those expenses and benefits, the Company is unable to, without unreasonable effort or expense, provide a reconciliation to Net income of those projected measures.

Conference Call

Papa Johns will host a call with analysts today, November 6, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call or webcast, please register online at: ir.papajohns.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with approximately 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.papajohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release and other Company communications that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Generally, the use of words such as “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “will,” “forecast,” “outlook”, “plan,” “project,” or similar words identify forward-looking statements that we intend to be included within the safe harbor protections provided by the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include or may relate to projections or guidance concerning business performance, revenue, earnings, cash flow, earnings per share, share repurchases, depreciation and amortization, interest expenses, tax rates, system-wide sales, adjusted EBITDA, the current economic environment, industry trends, consumer behavior and preferences, commodity and labor costs, currency fluctuations, profit margins, supply chain operating margin, net unit growth, unit level performance, capital expenditures, restaurant and franchise development, franchisee profitability, restaurant acquisitions, restaurant closures, labor shortages, labor cost increases, changes in management, inflation, royalty relief, franchisee support and incentives, the effectiveness of our menu innovations and other business initiatives, investments in product, digital and technology innovation and investments, marketing efforts and investments, liquidity, compliance with debt covenants, impairments, strategic decisions and actions, changes to our national marketing fund, changes to our commissary model, dividends, effective tax rates, regulatory changes and impacts, impacts of tariffs, insurance recoveries for damages related to natural disasters, repositioning of the UK market, International restructuring plans, including timing of completion, expected benefits and costs, International consumer demand, adoption of new accounting standards, and other financial and operational measures. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those matters expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Our forward-looking statements are based on our assumptions which are based on currently available information. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those matters expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to risks related to: deteriorating economic conditions and softening consumer sentiment in U.S. and international markets; labor shortages at Company and/or franchised restaurants and our quality control centers; increases in labor costs, changes in commodity costs, supply chain incentive-based rebates, or sustained higher other operating costs, including as a result of supply chain disruption, inflation, increased tariffs, trade barriers, immigration policies, or climate change; the effectiveness of new branding initiatives, advertising and marketing campaigns, and promotions, including alignment with and execution by our franchisees; aggressive pricing or other marketing or promotional strategies by competitors; the potential for delayed new restaurant openings, both domestically and internationally, or lower net unit development due to changing circumstances outside of our control; the increased risk of phishing, ransomware and other cyber-attacks; risks and disruptions to the U.S. and global economy and our business related to geopolitical conflicts including conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and risks related to a possible economic recession or downturn or prolonged U.S. government shutdown that could reduce consumer spending or demand.

These and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are involved in our forward-looking statements are discussed in detail in “Part I. Item 1A. – Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2024. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.papajohns.com.

Supplemental Information and Financial Statements

Definitions

“Comparable sales” represents sales for the same base of restaurants for the same fiscal periods. “Comparable sales growth (decline)” represents the change in year-over-year comparable sales. “Global system-wide restaurant sales” represents total restaurant sales for all Company-owned and franchised restaurants open during the comparable periods, and “Global system-wide restaurant sales growth (decline)” represents the change in global system-wide restaurant sales year-over-year. Comparable sales, Comparable sales growth (decline), Global system-wide restaurant sales and Global system-wide sales growth (decline) exclude franchisees for which we suspended corporate support.

We believe Domestic Company-owned, North America franchised, and International Comparable sales growth (decline) and Global system-wide restaurant sales information is useful in analyzing our results since our franchisees pay royalties and marketing fund contributions that are based on a percentage of franchise sales. Comparable sales and Global system-wide restaurant sales results for restaurants operating outside of the United States are reported on a constant dollar basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency translation. Franchise sales also generate commissary revenue in the United States and in certain international markets. Comparable sales growth (decline) and Global system-wide restaurant sales information is also useful for comparison to industry trends and evaluating the strength of our brand. Management believes the presentation of Global system-wide restaurant sales growth, excluding the impact of foreign currency, provides investors with useful information regarding underlying sales trends and the impact of new unit growth without being impacted by swings in the external factor of foreign currency. Franchise restaurant sales are not included in the Company’s revenues.

Financial Statement Updates

The Company has implemented several financial statement changes to evolve and modernize our financial statements and footnotes to increase transparency and better reflect management’s key performance metrics. Financial results for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2024 have been updated to conform with the current presentation to classify revenues and expenses based on the nature of the underlying activities without regard to operating segment. Please refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2024 and Company’s Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 28, 2025 for further information on segments.

Additionally, during the year ended December 29, 2024, the Company updated its internal cost allocation methodology to better reflect current levels of time and effort spent managing our different segments. These updates resulted in a higher allocation of previously unallocated corporate expenses to primarily the North America franchising and International segments. This update in methodology does not impact total reported expenses, and was implemented prospectively beginning with the year ended December 29, 2024. The comparative information has been recast.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP measures, which present results on an adjusted basis. These are supplemental measures of performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and include the following: adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted diluted earnings per common share. We believe that our non-GAAP financial measures enable investors to assess the operating performance of our business relative to our performance based on U.S. GAAP results and relative to other companies. We believe that the disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors as they reflect metrics that our management team and Board utilize to evaluate our operating performance, allocate resources and administer employee incentive plans. The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted diluted earnings per common share are net income, net income attributable to common shareholders and diluted earnings per common share, respectively. These non-GAAP measures should not be construed as a substitute for or a better indicator of the Company’s performance than the Company’s U.S. GAAP results. The table below reconciles our GAAP financial results to our non-GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Results to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
         

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

September 28,
2025

 

September 29,
2024

 

September 28,
2025

 

September 29,
2024

Net income

 

$

4,473

 

 

$

41,788

 

 

$

23,487

 

 

$

69,238

 

Income tax expense

 

 

1,753

 

 

 

12,812

 

 

 

10,531

 

 

 

25,347

 

Net interest expense

 

 

9,945

 

 

 

10,629

 

 

 

30,608

 

 

 

32,588

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

24,914

 

 

 

17,260

 

 

 

62,076

 

 

 

52,528

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

4,639

 

 

 

3,358

 

 

 

12,132

 

 

 

5,903

 

International restructuring costs (a)

 

 

231

 

 

 

3,876

 

 

 

4,862

 

 

 

19,604

 

Other costs (b)

 

 

1,804

 

 

 

1,495

 

 

 

6,302

 

 

 

5,495

 

Gain on sale of QC Center properties (c)

 

 

 

 

 

(41,289

)

 

 

 

 

 

(41,289

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

47,759

 

 

$

49,929

 

 

$

149,998

 

 

$

169,414

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

 

$

4,447

 

 

$

41,808

 

 

$

22,742

 

 

$

68,687

 

International restructuring costs (a)

 

 

231

 

 

 

3,862

 

 

 

4,841

 

 

 

19,514

 

Accelerated software depreciation (d)

 

 

6,091

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,091

 

 

 

 

Other costs (b)

 

 

1,659

 

 

 

1,495

 

 

 

6,157

 

 

 

5,495

 

Gain on sale of QC Center properties (c)

 

 

 

 

 

(41,289

)

 

 

 

 

 

(41,289

)

Tax effect of adjustments (e)

 

 

(1,812

)

 

 

8,121

 

 

 

(3,879

)

 

 

3,679

 

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

 

$

10,616

 

 

$

13,997

 

 

$

35,952

 

 

$

56,086

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

1.27

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

2.09

 

International restructuring costs (a)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

0.59

 

Accelerated software depreciation (d)

 

 

0.18

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.18

 

 

 

 

Other costs (b)

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.17

 

Gain on sale of QC Center properties (c)

 

 

 

 

 

(1.25

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1.25

)

Tax effect of adjustments (e)

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

(0.12

)

 

 

0.11

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

1.09

 

 

$

1.71

 
Footnotes to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(a)

 Represents costs associated with the Company’s international transformation initiatives. For the three and nine months ended September 28, 2025, these costs are comprised primarily of losses on franchisee notes receivable, professional services and other related costs, and lease termination costs.

(b)

For the three and nine months ended September 28, 2025, other costs is comprised of the following:
   

i.

Losses on disposal of equipment incurred in connection with the termination of a COVID-era program that pre-purchased store equipment due to supply chain challenges;
   

ii. 

Costs associated with project-based strategic initiatives that are not related to our ongoing operations as well as transaction costs incurred in connection with the anticipated sale of our 70% interest in a joint venture operating 85 restaurants (refer to “Note 11. Divestitures” in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 28, 2025 for additional details), of which approximately $0.1 million was attributable to noncontrolling interests, and;
   

iii.

Costs incurred, net of anticipated insurance recoveries, arising from tornadoes that struck the Texas QC Center as well as the restaurant support center and QC Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
  For the three and nine months ended September 29, 2024, represents a non-cash impairment charge related to fixed and intangible assets related to certain Domestic restaurants.

(c)

 Represents pre-tax gain on sale, net of transaction costs, realized upon the August 2, 2024 completion of the sale of our Texas and Florida QC Center properties. Refer to “Note 11. Divestitures” in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 28, 2025 for additional details.

(d)

 Represents incremental depreciation expense related to the shortened useful life of legacy capitalized software assets due to the ongoing development and deployment of our new omnichannel platforms and other technology improvements.

(e)

 The tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments was calculated by applying the marginal tax rates of 22.7% for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2025 and 22.6% for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2024.

Papa John’s International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
         

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

September 28,
2025

 

December 29,
2024

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

38,972

 

 

$

37,955

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

104,384

 

 

 

101,677

 

Notes receivable, current portion

 

 

3,815

 

 

 

4,928

 

Income tax receivable

 

 

3,689

 

 

 

2,214

 

Inventories

 

 

35,761

 

 

 

35,245

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

53,272

 

 

 

48,586

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

30,949

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

270,842

 

 

 

230,605

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

262,294

 

 

 

273,272

 

Finance lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

36,295

 

 

 

28,761

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

160,975

 

 

 

184,425

 

Notes receivable, less current portion, net

 

 

3,237

 

 

 

8,867

 

Goodwill

 

 

67,450

 

 

 

75,460

 

Other assets

 

 

83,004

 

 

 

87,562

 

Total assets

 

$

884,097

 

 

$

888,952

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, Redeemable noncontrolling interests and Stockholders’ deficit

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

70,378

 

 

$

61,842

 

Income and other taxes payable

 

 

9,632

 

 

 

11,987

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

164,306

 

 

 

155,579

 

Current deferred revenue

 

 

12,555

 

 

 

15,519

 

Current finance lease liabilities

 

 

9,700

 

 

 

7,280

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

 

25,724

 

 

 

25,756

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

2,500

 

 

 

 

Liabilities held for sale

 

 

16,034

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

310,829

 

 

 

277,963

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

18,604

 

 

 

21,287

 

Long-term finance lease liabilities

 

 

28,312

 

 

 

22,885

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

156,788

 

 

 

173,557

 

Long-term debt, less current portion, net

 

 

727,135

 

 

 

741,650

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

65,880

 

 

 

64,923

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,307,548

 

 

 

1,302,265

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

925

 

 

 

903

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ deficit:

 

 

 

 

Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; issued 49,296 at September 28, 2025 and 49,283 at December 29, 2024)

 

 

493

 

 

 

493

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

455,099

 

 

 

452,449

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(6,733

)

 

 

(8,456

)

Retained earnings

 

 

219,041

 

 

 

241,717

 

Treasury stock (16,510 shares at September 28, 2025 and 16,637 shares at December 29, 2024, at cost)

 

 

(1,107,205

)

 

 

(1,115,729

)

Total stockholders’ deficit

 

 

(439,305

)

 

 

(429,526

)

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

 

 

14,929

 

 

 

15,310

 

Total Stockholders’ deficit

 

 

(424,376

)

 

 

(414,216

)

Total Liabilities, Redeemable noncontrolling interests and Stockholders’ deficit

 

$

884,097

 

 

$

888,952

 

Papa John’s International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)
         

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

September 28,
2025

 

September 29,
2024

 

September 28,
2025

 

September 29,
2024

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company-owned restaurant sales

 

$

168,421

 

 

$

171,097

 

 

$

521,291

 

 

$

546,988

 

Franchise royalties and fees

 

 

47,051

 

 

 

45,830

 

 

 

143,409

 

 

 

139,535

 

Commissary revenues

 

 

229,581

 

 

 

228,989

 

 

 

693,098

 

 

 

660,823

 

Other revenues

 

 

21,424

 

 

 

19,521

 

 

 

68,317

 

 

 

60,866

 

Advertising funds revenue

 

 

41,677

 

 

 

41,370

 

 

 

129,514

 

 

 

120,405

 

Total revenues

 

 

508,154

 

 

 

506,807

 

 

 

1,555,629

 

 

 

1,528,617

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

 

369,130

 

 

 

370,079

 

 

 

1,107,342

 

 

 

1,100,783

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

56,478

 

 

 

12,883

 

 

 

191,763

 

 

 

127,806

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

24,914

 

 

 

17,260

 

 

 

62,076

 

 

 

52,528

 

Advertising funds expense

 

 

41,461

 

 

 

41,356

 

 

 

129,822

 

 

 

120,327

 

Total costs and expenses

 

 

491,983

 

 

 

441,578

 

 

 

1,491,003

 

 

 

1,401,444

 

Operating income

 

 

16,171

 

 

 

65,229

 

 

 

64,626

 

 

 

127,173

 

Net interest expense

 

 

(9,945

)

 

 

(10,629

)

 

 

(30,608

)

 

 

(32,588

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

6,226

 

 

 

54,600

 

 

 

34,018

 

 

 

94,585

 

Income tax expense (a)

 

 

(1,753

)

 

 

(12,812

)

 

 

(10,531

)

 

 

(25,347

)

Net income

 

 

4,473

 

 

 

41,788

 

 

 

23,487

 

 

 

69,238

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

234

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(551

)

Net income attributable to the Company

 

$

4,707

 

 

$

41,808

 

 

$

23,460

 

 

$

68,687

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

 

$

4,447

 

 

$

41,808

 

 

$

22,742

 

 

$

68,687

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

1.28

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

2.10

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

1.27

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

2.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

32,889

 

 

 

32,745

 

 

 

32,834

 

 

 

32,701

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

33,043

 

 

 

32,930

 

 

 

32,962

 

 

 

32,850

 

___________________________________

(a)

The signage of Income tax expense has been changed from the historic presentation for purposes of signage consistency with other expense items.

Papa John’s International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)
     

 

 

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands)

 

September 28,
2025

 

September 29,
2024

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

23,487

 

 

$

69,238

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Provision for allowance for credit losses on accounts and notes receivable

 

 

5,669

 

 

 

2,936

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

62,076

 

 

 

52,528

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

1,731

 

 

 

3,877

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

12,132

 

 

 

5,903

 

Refranchising and impairment loss

 

 

8,127

 

 

 

17,433

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

2,771

 

 

 

(42,034

)

Other

 

 

1,082

 

 

 

573

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(9,439

)

 

 

(359

)

Income tax receivable

 

 

(1,412

)

 

 

232

 

Inventories

 

 

(1,544

)

 

 

(207

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

1,426

 

 

 

(1,278

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

 

(972

)

 

 

(5,923

)

Accounts payable

 

 

8,134

 

 

 

(11,896

)

Income and other taxes payable

 

 

(2,399

)

 

 

(7,609

)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

(2,087

)

 

 

(9,551

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

(4,739

)

 

 

(2,073

)

Advertising fund assets and liabilities

 

 

2,149

 

 

 

(15,906

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

106,192

 

 

 

55,884

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(47,002

)

 

 

(46,931

)

Purchases of property and equipment related to damages from natural disasters

 

 

(5,121

)

 

 

 

Insurance proceeds related to damages from natural disasters

 

 

3,300

 

 

 

 

Notes issued

 

 

 

 

 

(154

)

Repayments of notes issued

 

 

5,703

 

 

 

3,148

 

Proceeds from dispositions and refranchising, net of cash transferred

 

 

831

 

 

 

49,012

 

Proceeds from investments

 

 

4,739

 

 

 

2,275

 

Other

 

 

(68

)

 

 

98

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

 

(37,618

)

 

 

7,448

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

Net repayments of revolving credit facilities

 

 

(210,042

)

 

 

(31,589

)

Proceeds from term loan

 

 

200,000

 

 

 

 

Debt issuance costs

 

 

(3,223

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

397

 

 

 

1,021

 

Dividends paid to common stockholders

 

 

(45,817

)

 

 

(45,381

)

Tax payments for equity award issuances

 

 

(1,791

)

 

 

(3,508

)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(387

)

 

 

(627

)

Principal payments on finance leases

 

 

(7,455

)

 

 

(6,778

)

Other

 

 

110

 

 

 

278

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(68,208

)

 

 

(86,584

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

651

 

 

 

215

 

Change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

1,017

 

 

 

(23,037

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

37,955

 

 

 

40,587

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

38,972

 

 

$

17,550

 

Papa John’s International, Inc. and Subsidiaries 

Segment Information

The following tables present the operating results of our segments. We have four reportable segments: Domestic Company-owned restaurants, North America franchising, North America commissaries, and International. Under ASC 280, Segment Reporting, our segment performance is evaluated based on adjusted EBITDA. See the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 28, 2025 for further information on segments, including reconciliations of segment measures to consolidated measures for the quarter ended September 28, 2025.

Three Months Ended September 28, 2025

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

Domestic

Company-

Owned

Restaurants

 

North

America

Franchising

 

North

America

Commissaries

 

International

Revenues from external customers

 

$

165,194

 

$

33,797

 

$

209,403

 

$

44,721

Intersegment revenues

 

 

 

 

1,161

 

 

50,086

 

 

Segment revenue

 

$

165,194

 

$

34,958

 

$

259,489

 

$

44,721

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less segment expenses (a):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

$

150,917

 

$

 

$

234,448

 

$

24,044

General and administrative expenses

 

 

10,335

 

 

9,452

 

 

5,839

 

 

10,858

Advertising funds expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,519

Segment adjusted EBITDA

 

$

3,942

 

$

25,506

 

$

19,202

 

$

5,300

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 29, 2024

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

Domestic

Company-

Owned

Restaurants

 

North

America

Franchising

 

North

America

Commissaries

 

International

Revenues from external customers

 

$

168,672

 

$

33,831

 

$

210,389

 

$

39,098

Intersegment revenues

 

 

 

 

1,011

 

 

52,063

 

 

Segment revenue

 

$

168,672

 

$

34,842

 

$

262,452

 

$

39,098

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less segment expenses (a):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

$

155,084

 

$

 

$

237,293

 

$

21,819

General and administrative expenses

 

 

9,234

 

 

8,181

 

 

8,473

 

 

9,944

Advertising funds expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,284

Segment adjusted EBITDA

 

$

4,354

 

$

26,661

 

$

16,686

 

$

4,051

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 28, 2025

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

Domestic

Company-

Owned

Restaurants

 

North

America

Franchising

 

North

America

Commissaries

 

International

Revenues from external customers

 

$

511,786

 

$

104,708

 

$

637,168

 

$

128,016

Intersegment revenues

 

 

 

 

3,664

 

 

154,356

 

 

Segment revenue

 

$

511,786

 

$

108,372

 

$

791,524

 

$

128,016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less segment expenses (a):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

$

461,915

 

$

 

$

707,174

 

$

68,234

General and administrative expenses

 

 

31,033

 

 

28,776

 

 

26,145

 

 

28,983

Advertising funds expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,479

Segment adjusted EBITDA

 

$

18,838

 

$

79,596

 

$

58,205

 

$

16,320

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 29, 2024

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

Domestic

Company-

Owned

Restaurants

 

North

America

Franchising

 

North

America

Commissaries

 

International

Revenues from external customers

 

$

518,103

 

$

103,937

 

$

611,873

 

$

132,318

Intersegment revenues

 

 

 

 

3,101

 

 

151,633

 

 

Segment revenue

 

$

518,103

 

$

107,038

 

$

763,506

 

$

132,318

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less segment expenses (a):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

$

456,451

 

$

 

$

688,091

 

$

82,883

General and administrative expenses

 

 

28,884

 

 

24,662

 

 

26,511

 

 

28,258

Advertising funds expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,219

Segment adjusted EBITDA

 

$

32,768

 

$

82,376

 

$

48,904

 

$

11,958

___________________________________

(a)

Segment expenses excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and certain general and administrative expenses and other items that do not reflect normal, recurring expenses necessary to operate our business.

Papa John’s International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information - All Other
         

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

All Other (a)

 

September 28,
2025

 

September 29,
2024

 

September 28,
2025

 

September 29,
2024

Revenues from external customers

 

$

55,039

 

$

54,817

 

$

173,951

 

$

162,386

Intersegment revenues

 

 

13,827

 

 

13,472

 

 

43,007

 

 

40,422

All Other revenue

 

$

68,866

 

$

68,289

 

$

216,958

 

$

202,808

All Other costs and expenses (b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

$

14,928

 

$

12,076

 

$

40,109

 

$

37,501

General and administrative expenses

 

 

2,927

 

 

1,492

 

 

7,866

 

 

5,562

Advertising funds expense

 

 

46,513

 

 

47,880

 

 

145,087

 

 

140,186

All Other costs and expenses (a)

 

$

64,368

 

$

61,448

 

$

193,062

 

$

183,249

All Other adjusted EBITDA (c)

 

$

4,498

 

$

6,841

 

$

23,896

 

$

19,559

___________________________________

(a)

All other business units that do not meet the quantitative or qualitative thresholds for determining reporting segments, which are not operating segments, we refer to as “All Other.” These consist of operations that derive revenues from franchise contributions to marketing funds as well as information systems and related services used in restaurant operations, including our point-of-sale system, online and other technology-based ordering platforms. Our largest marketing fund is Papa Johns Marketing Fund (“PJMF”). PJMF is a consolidated nonstock corporation, intended to operate at break-even for the purpose of designing and administering advertising and promotional programs for all participating Domestic restaurants. Technology-based franchisee fees are meant to offset the costs of building, operating, and depreciating technology that supports franchisee operations. As such, these fees may vary from period to period, as they are designed to operate near break-even over time including the impact of depreciation. All Other is not a reportable segment under ASC 280, and this information is presented for informational purposes only. Please refer to the Company’s Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 28, 2025 for further information on segments, including reconciliations of segment measures to consolidated measures.

(b)

All Other costs and expenses excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and certain general and administrative expenses and other items that do not reflect normal, recurring expenses necessary to operate our business.

(c)

See the Company’s Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 28, 2025 for further information on segments, including reconciliations of segment measures to consolidated measures for the quarter ended September 28, 2025.

SOURCE: Papa John’s International, Inc.

###

Papa Johns Brand Profile  Visit Papa Johns Homepage
Papa Johns
  Learn More
Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters