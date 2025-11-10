Hungry Howie’s Celebrates New Southfield, Michigan Location With Week-Long Promotions

New Southfield, Michigan location supports the brand’s overarching Detroit growth plans with grand opening promotions available November 10-16

November 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Hungry Howie’s, the originator of the Flavored Crust® pizza franchise, announced its newest location in Southfield, Michigan is now open at 18213 W. 10 Mile Road. To celebrate, the store will host grand opening promotions and giveaways starting Monday, November 10.

The new location is led by long-time franchisee Ryan Copus, one of seven co-owners, including his father and brother, of the store. Copus serves as director of finance and administration for the group’s management company, Magna Services Group. Together, the 15 partners operate 22 other Hungry Howie’s locations in the area, bringing over 200 years of combined upper management experience. The family-oriented group has deep ties to the community, supporting local schools, churches, youth sports leagues, and city-wide programs.

“By opening this store, we can reach customers who previously did not have a local pizza option while also giving our existing guests another convenient choice,” said Copus. “We aim to stand out by giving locals an unparalleled experience and embedding ourselves in the community.”

The new Southfield location grand opening celebrations include:

All November : 51% off any large pizza at regular menu price (online carryout only)

: 51% off any large pizza at regular menu price (online carryout only) Monday, November 10 : First 50 orders receive a free pizza certificate for a future order

: First 50 orders receive a free pizza certificate for a future order Tuesday, November 11: Gift card giveaway via Southfield Hungry Howie’s Facebook, valued up to $150 for the winner’s next party.

“I’ve been a part of the Hungry Howie’s family ever since I was born,” said Copus. “My dad opened his first store in Sterling Heights in 1991 – the same year I was born – and the reason my name is Ryan is because it was on Ryan Road.”

The new 10 Mile Road location in Southfield serves Hungry Howie’s signature menu items, including the newly launched Detroit-Style Pizza that made Hungry Howie’s the first national chain to bring an authentic version of the Motor City classic to customers coast to coast. The store also offers convenient curbside pick-up and delivery to the surrounding areas, bringing the flavor directly to customers’ doors.

Hungry Howie’s is located at 18213 W. 10 Mile Road in Southfield, MI 48075 and is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to10 p.m. For more information or to order online, visit www.HungryHowies.com/stores/mi/southfield/18213-w-10-mile-rd.

For exclusive offers and insider updates, follow @HungryHowies on Instagram and join the Secret Crust Society broadcast channel. To learn more about Hungry Howie’s, visit HungryHowies.com and follow the brand on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or TikTok. For franchising opportunities, visit the Hungry Howie's franchising page.

About Hungry Howie’s

Known for inventing Flavored Crust® pizza, Hungry Howie’s has been around for more than 50 years and provides customers of all ages high-quality products at a great value. Currently, the brand has over 500 stores in 19 states across the United States and their customers are big fans of flavor. The menu aims to satisfy all – with dough made fresh daily in-house at all locations, offering original round, deep dish, thin crust, and gluten-free options, coupled with the array of options for just crust, including 8 free Flavored Crust® options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. No one can live on pizza alone, so Hungry Howie’s offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, Howie Wings®, Howie Rolls®, desserts & Pepsi® products.

SOURCE Hungry Howie’s

###

Media Contact:

Mandy Holm

(954) 893-9150

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.